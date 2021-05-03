Orchard Software Acquires Corwen, LLC to Expand Molecular Testing LIS Support
Orchard Software is excited to announce that we have acquired Corwen, LLCCARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Software Press Release
Orchard Software Acquires Corwen, LLC to Expand Molecular Testing LIS Support
Orchard Software is excited to announce that we have acquired Corwen, LLC to accelerate our molecular capabilities and continue our commitment to provide the most comprehensive, integrated LIS solution on the market.
Orchard and Corwen have worked collaboratively for several years and have more than a dozen mutual customers who are performing robust, high-volume molecular testing. In addition, we have collaboratively supported mutual clients in their response to COVID-19. In summary, our combined strengths can better serve the market and increase our molecular reach. For laboratories performing molecular testing, Orchard’s enterprise LIS includes dynamic molecular workflow support that automates complex molecular testing processes, reduces manual steps and paperwork, and helps increase the lab’s ability to contribute to quality patient care.
Corwen’s molecular solution will work alongside Orchard's broader LIS and point-of-care testing solutions. This will also allow Orchard to further enhance its support of COVID-19 testing to include sample pooling and liquid handler integration.
“The molecular component of the laboratory market is growing in importance, and it is Orchard’s desire to provide the most comprehensive overall solution. By partnering with Corwen, who add expertise in molecular workflow and integration, we can more quickly expand molecular testing capabilities for our customers. Corwen and Orchard share the same desire for excellence, a deep understanding of the market, and an innovative culture, making the pairing an excellent fit,” says Billie Whitehurst, Orchard’s CEO.
Orchard teamed with Corwen to assist the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in their endeavor to keep students and faculty safe on campus during the pandemic. “The Orchard-Corwen team played a central role in carrying out our COVID-19 tracking project with amazing speed and collaboration, helping us improve our testing workflow and reducing the impact of the pandemic on our students and faculty,” says J. Michael Barker, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Orchard has also teamed with Corwen to support our customers rapid growth including Genetworx, a nationwide leader in molecular testing.
"As a leader in the molecular laboratory space, Genetworx requires software and support that can keep up with our advanced R&D and rapid growth in the reference laboratory field, the Corwen and Orchard combination allowed us to rapidly expand our services and provide excellent care to our patients and customers,” says John N Martin, Chief Information Officer at Genetworx.
About Corwen
Leveraging decades of industry knowledge and experience, Corwen offers comprehensive modern software solutions capable of meeting the medical and scientific communities’ advanced technological and operational requirements along with seamless integration with sophisticated systems and instruments. Corwen’s molecular solution is a smart platform that automates sample tracking, orchestrates all workflows and instruments within the laboratory and can automatically interpret and convert complex genetic analysis data into reportable results. Beyond their software, the Corwen team is able to implement systems and processes faster and more efficiently, inherently reducing overall costs.
About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard’s cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation visit www.orchardsoft.com.
For further information regarding this release or Orchard Software, visit
www.orchardsoft.com, or contact Steve Hurwitz at (800) 856-1948, or via email at shurwitz@orchardsoft.com.
Jessica Roethel
Orchard Software
+1 800-856-1948
email us here