Orchard Software Partners with Multiple Universities to Support COVID-19 Testing
Orchard Software reports that its software solutions are being successfully used in multiple universities supporting COVID-19 testing.CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Software is pleased to report that its software solutions are being successfully used in more than ten universities across the Midwest and East Coast to support efforts to track COVID-19 testing and keep students and faculty safe on campus. As universities take what they learned from the Fall 2020 semester and plan for Spring 2021, Orchard is strengthening COVID-19 testing efforts by providing laboratory information system (LIS) solutions that enable them to automate and streamline their COVID-19 order entry, sample collection and routing, and reporting processes. Orchard’s solutions are implemented in universities across several states, including California, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Orchard’s solutions improve processes associated with COVID-19 testing for universities performing testing on-site or collecting samples to send to a reference laboratory. Universities with molecular testing laboratories are using Orchard products for COVID-19 sample intake, internal testing, and reporting. Universities without an internal lab are turning to Orchard to stand up vital interfaces that quickly route COVID-19 test results. Orchard’s COVID-19 university software solution helps identify COVID-positive patients using powerful data analysis tools, allowing universities to develop a comprehensive and streamlined approach to COVID-19—responding to positive results as quickly as possible and minimizing disease spread across campuses.
This exciting and timely offering builds upon Orchard’s years of expertise in LIS development, as well as its recent announcement of the Orchard® Point-of-Care Testing Network™, designed to help businesses integrate and connect point-of-care testing across multiple locations, including COVID-19 testing. The solution’s subscription-based, SaaS model allows users to automate and manage point-of-care testing processes through device integration and system interfacing, enabling electronic test ordering and automated result reporting. This connectivity allows businesses to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and other point-of-care test results.
“Orchard is invested in helping universities, nursing homes, laboratories, and other businesses address the COVID-19 pandemic as effectively as possible. Our products contribute significantly to COVID-19 testing and reporting efforts during this continually evolving public health crisis where speed and flexibility are paramount,” says Billie Whitehurst, Orchard’s CEO.
Orchard’s university COVID-19 testing software solution and the Point-of-Care Testing Network are examples of how the company’s dedication to supporting its customers by addressing critical laboratory and healthcare industry problems sets Orchard apart as a leader in the healthcare industry.
About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions, including a SaaS model. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard’s products are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.
