ONE MONTH LEFT TO RECEIVE NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2021 WWME LONGEST MARRIED COUPLE PROJECT

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As nominations continue to come in from across the country for this year’s Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) Longest Married Couple Project, it has been pointed out that the nomination deadline is Sept. 10, 2021 by Dick & Diane Baumbach and Fr. Dick Morse, the WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators.

“We have received nominations from half of the states and are looking forward to the remaining states to have winners for this year’s project,” the coordinators said. This is the 11th year of the project which was started in 2010. WWME honors a national winning couple along with couples from each of the 50 states and U.S. territories.

The national and state winners will be recognized in October of this year. There will be a special ceremony with gifts for this year’s national winners at their location. The state winners will also receive personal recognition and a special certificate of achievement from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement.

Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted online at longestmarriedcouple.wwme.org or by email, regular mail or calling a special phone number.

The contact information for sending in a nomination, which simply requires the name of the couple, their wedding date and where they currently reside- plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple, is as follows: longestmarriedcouple.wwme.org or email to dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org, regular mail Dick & Diane Baumbach 1332 Deer Trail Rockledge, FL 32955, and Special Phone Number 321-544-3440. As was mentioned previously, nominations must be received by Sept. 10, 2021. As a matter of safety and protection, the nominators of the winning couples are initially contacted and not the actual winners.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter is the largest faith-based marriage enrichment organization in the world. WWME programs have enriched and transformed the lives of married couples and priests for generations. We offer a peer-to-peer experience, typically over a weekend, where married couples and priests can pause and reflect privately on the meaning of their vocations and are given the tools for nurturing their love. Our mission is to proclaim the value of marriage and holy orders in the Church and in the world.

To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 332-7309. -30-

Media inquiries should be directed to: Dick & Diane Baumbach (321) 544-3440 dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net or dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org