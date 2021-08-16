Custom Computer Specialists Named Large Business Finalist in Prestigious HIA-LI 27th Annual Business Achievement Awards
Finalists Represent Top Contenders for LI-based Business Awards; Winners will be Announced during HIA-LI Annual Business Achievement Awards, September 21, 2021
"For nearly two decades, HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island and Custom is proud to be among those nominated.” ”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a Large Business finalist in the Business Achievement Awards competition conducted by HIA-LI, the recognized voice for business on Long Island. Recipients will be announced during an awards ceremony at The Radisson, 110 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy, Hauppauge from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
“Custom Computer Specialists is honored to be among the finalists in the category of Large Business of the HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards,” said Gregory G. Galdi, President and CEO of Custom. “The HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards are among the most prestigious honors awarded to outstanding Long Island-based businesses. For nearly two decades, HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island and Custom is proud to be among those nominated.”
“HIA-LI is pleased to recognize Custom as a finalist in the Large Business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition,” said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. “Our finalists represent some of the highest performing and best run companies on Long Island and in the world. Custom has been named a finalist in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization.”
In choosing the finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:
• Positive employer/employee relations
• Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community
• Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years
• Three to five year vision for the company's future
Additional criteria that were considered include:
• Recent outstanding accomplishments
• Technical innovation or innovative processes
• Expansion into new markets
• Industry leadership
• Overcoming adversity
Those interested in attending the luncheon, or companies interested in becoming sponsors, should contact Anthony Forgione, HIA-LI Director of Business Development, at aforgione@hia-li.org or 631-543-5355.
About HIA-LI
HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 42 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We’re headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients throughout the Northeast. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results.
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
