OKW’s New Smooth-Top SLIM-CASE Enclosures For OEM Handheld Electronics

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKW’s innovative and elegant new SLIM-CASE for mobile devices is now available in a smooth-top version for installing displays, push buttons and LEDs.Ergonomic SLIM-CASE (IP 54/65) is the new-generation handheld enclosure for mobile measuring and control applications, wireless communications, IoT/IIoT, healthcare, laboratories, offices, safety engineering and environmental technology.SLIM-CASE underlines its aesthetic credentials with a virtually frameless, low-profile design and soft contours that enhance the ergonomics. There is plenty of space inside for PCBs, plug connectors, interfaces and sensors.In addition to the smooth-top version, there is also a 0.039” recessed top for product labels or a 0.062” recessed top for a touchscreen or membrane keypad. Each of the three variants can be specified with or without a soft-touch TPE intermediate ring for extra comfort and impact protection. This offers a choice of six versions in total.SLIM-CASE can accommodate inductive charging with the correct coil and NFC technology with Qi chargers. Power can be supplied by a flat battery mounted on the PCB.The enclosures are available in one plan size (M) – 5.826” x 2.913” – and two heights: 0.748” (without TPE ring) and 0.866” (with TPE ring). Inside there are PCB mounting pillars in both the top and base.SLIM-CASE is molded from tough, UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for indoor and outdoor use. For added security, the enclosures are assembled using tamperproof Torx T8 stainless steel screws. The cases’ standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at $18.Accessories include an IP 65 seal for cases without the TPE ring, a transparent front screen (for use with touchscreens), an adhesive foil (for securing the screen), self-tapping PCB screws and a Torx T8 screwdriver.OKW can supply SLIM-CASE fully customized . Services include custom colors for the main case and TPE ring, machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, product labels, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

SLIM-CASE Handheld Plastic Enclosures