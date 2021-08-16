OKW’s New Smooth-Top SLIM-CASE Enclosures For OEM Handheld Electronics

OKW’s new SLIM-CASE enclosures are now available with a smooth-top for push-buttons, keypads, LEDs etc.

Our new SLIM-CASE is designed for the latest OEM handheld electronics.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW’s innovative and elegant new SLIM-CASE for mobile devices is now available in a smooth-top version for installing displays, push buttons and LEDs.

Ergonomic SLIM-CASE (IP 54/65) is the new-generation handheld enclosure for mobile measuring and control applications, wireless communications, IoT/IIoT, healthcare, laboratories, offices, safety engineering and environmental technology.

SLIM-CASE underlines its aesthetic credentials with a virtually frameless, low-profile design and soft contours that enhance the ergonomics. There is plenty of space inside for PCBs, plug connectors, interfaces and sensors.

In addition to the smooth-top version, there is also a 0.039” recessed top for product labels or a 0.062” recessed top for a touchscreen or membrane keypad. Each of the three variants can be specified with or without a soft-touch TPE intermediate ring for extra comfort and impact protection. This offers a choice of six versions in total.

SLIM-CASE can accommodate inductive charging with the correct coil and NFC technology with Qi chargers. Power can be supplied by a flat battery mounted on the PCB.

The enclosures are available in one plan size (M) – 5.826” x 2.913” – and two heights: 0.748” (without TPE ring) and 0.866” (with TPE ring). Inside there are PCB mounting pillars in both the top and base.

SLIM-CASE is molded from tough, UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) for indoor and outdoor use. For added security, the enclosures are assembled using tamperproof Torx T8 stainless steel screws. The cases’ standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at $18.

Accessories include an IP 65 seal for cases without the TPE ring, a transparent front screen (for use with touchscreens), an adhesive foil (for securing the screen), self-tapping PCB screws and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

OKW can supply SLIM-CASE fully customized. Services include custom colors for the main case and TPE ring, machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, product labels, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
SLIM-CASE Handheld Plastic Enclosures

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

