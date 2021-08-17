EdTech start-up committed to educational equity and accessibility
EdTech Start-up The Teacher Marketplace affirms commitment to educational accessibility and equity with the formal launch of their Buy One Give One initiative.WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Teacher Marketplace (TTM), an EdTech start-up based in Westport, CT, announces a new mission and program dedicated to educational equity and accessibility for all students across the nation. TTM was created to provide not just a safe and secure learning environment for students, but also a safe and secure teaching environment for tutors.
TTM was founded last year out of a need created by Covid-19 and the changing landscape of the education system. TTM is dedicated to providing tutors to all students, regardless of a family’s economic status. The platform connects families and tutors, starting at only $10/hour for both remote and in-person private education. An important note of distinction for the start-up, the educators keep 100% of their hourly rate and can use the TTM platform for free. This has resulted in attracting a very high caliber of educators to the site.
With the Delta variant driving uncertainty for back to school, parents and teachers alike want to keep their children on track and allow them to learn in a safe and secure environment, without compromising the quality of the education they are receiving. With the continued learning challenges presented by Covid-19, supplemental education and remediation have never been more important.
Reinforcing their promise to ensure all children are given access to education, TTM is launching a new program called 'Buy One Give One.' With this new initiative, families will have an opportunity to buy a tutoring session for a child in need, or donate an amount of their choice to fund a tutor for a child who cannot afford one.
In addition, last week TTM announced their inaugural week-long tuition-free summer enrichment program (in partnership with Robert Jacobson Sports (RJS)), taking place in Ardsley, NY from Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27, 2021.
Students will enjoy a week filled with in-person and remote academic enrichment with sports and games taught by TTM and RJS tutors and coaches. Qualifying first through eighth grade students will have this educational, social, and athletic experience, tuition-free, thanks to the generous support of The David and Geri Epstein Private Foundation, TTM and RJS.
Collectively, the TTM teachers participating in this summer enrichment program average over 15 years of classroom experience, many of whom possess Masters Degrees and special certifications such as 'Teacher of the Year', Golden Apple Award, TESOL certification and Special Education certification. One teacher is also a certified National Geographic Educator.
The Teacher Marketplace believes that individualized, high-quality educational experiences should be available to all children. Finally, TTM continues its support of our educators, teachers, and tutors, by donating 10% of all profits to the non-profit organization Educators for Excellence (E4E).
To join TTM on their mission to provide high-quality education to all students, please visit their website. Find an educator for your child today for remote or in-person private instruction, and even find an educator to teach in a pod.
About TTM
With the pandemic still present, TTM wants to make sure all children can learn safely and that no child falls behind. The Teacher Marketplace has vaccinated and background checked tutors around the nation specializing in a wide range of subjects with age groups ranging from Pre-k through University for remote and in-person tutoring. Visit their website to learn more about their mission.
