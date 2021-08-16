Institutions’ Concerns About Virtual Proctoring Now Addressed with SmarterServices’ New Hybrid Virtual Proctoring
As students and institutions voice concerns about proctoring platforms, SmarterServices announces the release of their new Hybrid Virtual Proctoring Platform.
At SmarterServices, we understand that proctoring is not a one-size-fits-all solution. For this reason, we created Hybrid Virtual Proctoring to take a student-focused, institution-first approach.
According to the Harvard Business Review, more and more students are having to learn and test online than ever before as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many institutions and students have expressed concerns regarding virtual proctoring. Concerns like the lack of trust students have when not knowing who’s proctoring them, the cost burden of virtual proctoring for both institutions and students, or the lack of cheating deterrent when being proctored online have rightly been expressed.
To address these concerns, SmarterProctoring launched their new Hybrid Virtual Proctoring Platform beta to institutions including Louisiana State University, Florida State College at Jacksonville, San Juan College, and others.
Hybrid Virtual Proctoring combines face-to-face proctoring modalities powered by the technology of automated virtual proctoring. With this, the artificial intelligence (AI) of SmarterServices’ automated virtual proctoring monitors the test taker and their environment for anomalies such as a second face appearing, voices being heard, attempts to open other browser windows, attempts to cut and paste, and others. While the AI is running in the background, a live person from the institution like a professor or trusted testing center proctor can also watch and review the AI-detected anomalies in real-time to ensure academic integrity.
Features of the new platform also include LMS integrations, customizable room capacity where proctors can monitor up to 10 concurrent student sessions, integrated text and audio communication between proctors and students, exam scheduling ability for students, added safety and privacy for students, and more. All this is available at a cost-effective price point for both the students and the institutions.
“At SmarterServices, we understand that proctoring is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” explained Jason Fill, CEO of SmarterServices. “For this reason, we created Hybrid Virtual Proctoring to take a student-focused, institution-first approach. Now, institutions have the ability to easily craft their own online proctoring model by utilizing their internal testing staff, supplementing with trusted partners, and falling back to automated proctoring when required.”
Overall, this level of flexibility provides both students and institutions with choices, cost reductions, convenience, and reduced concerns in the following ways:
Choices: Instructors can choose which proctoring levels students can be proctored at for each exam throughout the semester. Students can choose a time to schedule and take their exam when it works best for them.
Cost: Institutions and students save money by reducing the need for high-priced third party virtual proctors.
Convenience: Along with AI-detected anomalies, proctors can also monitor and assist multiple students in real-time at one time instead of reviewing recordings.
Reduced Concerns: Safety and security are provided to students as the platform never monitors devices beyond an exam session, and never shares or sells the students’ information with third parties. Trust is established as students know who their virtual proctor is.
“When it comes to online proctoring and, in particular, the future of online proctoring, Hybrid Virtual Proctoring provides our institution with the next iteration of this important service. Not only are we able to offer a high level deterrent against cheating with live proctoring, but we are also able to provide our students with a cost-effective proctoring option, more flexible choices on when to schedule their exam, and security in knowing their proctor,” stated Dr. Rich Turner, Associate Vice President of Academic Operations at Florida State College at Jacksonville. “SmarterServices is currently leading the industry in this innovative next step in online proctoring, and we are very excited to be a part of this beta and are looking forward to what the future holds with Hybrid Virtual Proctoring.”
More information about Hybrid Virtual Proctoring and demo requests are available by visiting the website.
“Virtual proctoring privacy, cost, and convenience concerns are things that need to be addressed within the higher education industry,” said Fill. “At SmarterServices, we’re working to do just that. We hear those concerns loud and clear. And with our Hybrid Virtual Proctoring Platform, we’ve created a solution to help eliminate those concerns by offering both institutions and students greater control and flexibility over their virtual proctoring.”
About SmarterServices:
SmarterServices is a full-spectrum assessment services company that solves unmet market challenges facing learners, instructors, institutions, and organizations by developing unique educational technology solutions to improve a learner’s success. With over 150 years of combined experience in higher education and tools like SmarterProctoring, SmarterID, and SmarterMeasure, they equip schools with the necessary tools needed regarding student readiness, testing, and integrity. Learn more at www.smarterservices.com.
