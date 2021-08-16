New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault X3/ Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/16/21, 0039 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker Village Road, Weybridge
VIOLATIONS:
-Domestic Assault (3 Counts)
-Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Rachel Tyler
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
VICTIMS: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/16/21 at approximately 0039 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Quaker Village Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Rachel Tyler (27) of Charlestown, NH, caused bodily harm to three family members, and recklessly endangered another.
Tyler was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Tyler was released with conditions issued by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.