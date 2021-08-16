New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault X3/ Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/16/21, 0039 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker Village Road, Weybridge

VIOLATIONS:

-Domestic Assault (3 Counts)

-Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Rachel Tyler

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

VICTIMS: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/16/21 at approximately 0039 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Quaker Village Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Rachel Tyler (27) of Charlestown, NH, caused bodily harm to three family members, and recklessly endangered another.

Tyler was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Tyler was released with conditions issued by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.