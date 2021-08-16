Bidding Set to Close on 5 Land Parcels Totaling 77.9+/- Ac. in Franklin County, VA, Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Take advantage of the rare opportunity that awaits the new owner of these properties that will be sold at the price you bid.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online bidding on 5 individual land parcels totaling 77.9 +/- acres in Franklin County, VA, only 10 miles from Smith Mountain Lake, -- the online auction bidding will begin to close on Wednesday, August 18 at 7 PM Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell these properties by the trustee,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of the rare opportunity that awaits the new owner of these properties that will be sold at the price you bid.”
“The desirable parcels are conveniently located only 10 miles from Smith Mountain Lake, 30 miles from Roanoke, VA and 28 miles from Martinsville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. “Additionally, these gently rolling parcels have a total of 1,900'+/- of frontage on Truevine Road.”
“The 5 individual land parcels (Parcel #1: 9.59+/- acres; Parcel #2: 11.83+/- acres; Parcel #3: 15.32+/- acres; Parcel #4: 14.29+/- acres and Parcel #5: 26.94+/- acres) total 77.9 +/- Acres and have open land and timber,” noted Wilson.
The real estate auction is open for on line bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
NIcholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com