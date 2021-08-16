Bedding Industry's New Product Announcement, KCE Bed, the Side Sleeping Bed
The genuine side sleeping bed, by Kind and Ethical Inc., Tampa, Florida USA. KCE Bed the innovative redesign of the adjustable bed.
KCE Bed, the side sleeping bed, is an essential and key addition in the bedding industry's product list.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Side Sleeping Bed, KCE Bed, is the Innovative Redesign of the Adjustable Bed for Effortless Side Sleep. KCE Bed provides for the many organic wellness benefits we receive as we sleep on our side.
Side Sleeping is the #1 Natural Sleep Position as Described by Doctors and Scientists. As we sleep in our body’s natural side sleep position we are more comfortable. When we are comfortable we get a better night’s sleep.
KCE Bed’s unique design offers:
1) effortless side sleep with an embrace-like sensation
2) calming comfort as the sleeper’s back rests against the elevated mattress
3) aligns hips with shoulders easing spinal and hip strain
Effortless side sleeping on KCE Bed eases the following sleep disturbing issues:
Snoring
Sleep Apnea
Acid Reflux
Heartburn
Body Cleanse
Circulation
High Blood Pressure
Body Aches
Anxiety
Depression
Stress
Worry
Restlessness
In the 1970s, as watching TV and reading in bed increased in popularity, adjustable beds were introduced into the residential market. While users could adjust the angle of their heads and feet, the beds promoted back sleeping, doing little to ease a myriad of health problems known to negatively impact sleep. Introducing KCE Bed, the side sleeping bed created for wellness sleep.
KCE Bed, the side sleeping bed, adjusts the elevation of the mattress from the side for effortless side sleeping comfort. The design of the back side section provides full body support and an embrace-like sensation that is both calming and comfortable. The design of the front side section allows for the alignment of the hips with shoulders placing the sleeper in a position without body strain. The side sleeping and aligned positioning offers support for the sleeper which eliminates pressure points and body strain, opens airways, improves circulation which results in body cleanse and gives the sleeper an all-around better night’s rest. Intentionally built with slow moving motors, to allow for the sleeper to find their specific comfort position. Using the wireless remote control each side adjusts independently or simultaneously.
KCE Bed, the unique side sleeping bed, is an essential and key addition in the bedding industry's product list. Invented by Gavin Wilson and Mary Ann Schell, Tampa, FL USA. Available Nationally, KCE Bed ships with FedEx Freight, Residential Delivery.
