How the Innovative Redesign of the Adjustable Bed Came to Be. KCE Bed, Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed; Tampa, FL USA

As we sleep in our body's natural side sleep position we are more comfortable. When we are more comfortable we get a better night's sleep.
The idea for the KCE Bed came to me when visiting my son, Gavin, out-of-state one weekend.
At the time Gavin lived in a minimalist-style studio apartment with the sofa being the guest sleeping space. As I usually found myself sleeping on the sofa at home, rather than stay at a hotel, I slept on Gavin’s. His sofa was deep-seated with overstuffed removable pillows – and it was incredibly comfortable.
Awakening the next morning, after having slept so comfortably, the idea came to me and I said “This needs to be a bed!”
Gavin and I started discussing why so many people we know, including ourselves, prefer to sleep on a sofa. We recognized the design actually creates an “embracing” effect while you sleep providing support, cozy-ness, and comfort that encourages uninterrupted sleep.
We researched side sleeping and found several scientific studies which state that side sleeping is our anatomy’s natural sleep position. We also discovered there are many wellness benefits to side sleeping and to feeling embraced during sleep. As we sleep in our body’s natural side sleep position, conditions such as sleep apnea, snoring, acid reflux, heartburn, body aches, high blood pressure, body cleanse and anxiety are eased and we are more comfortable. When we are more comfortable we get a better night’s sleep.
Upon returning home, I went on a search for a side sleeping bed. The available adjustable beds all raised at the head and foot. This type of design has you sleeping on your back and does not provide the side sleeping embrace sensation.
I thought “Think of how many people would benefit from this new bed design”. And so the KCE Bed story began.
There are several amazing people who contributed to bringing You the KCE Bed.
Jose - who recognized the potential of the invention and agreed to build it in his family owned & operated manufacturing plant established by his grandfather in 1902;
Justin - who understood the value of the invention and worked expeditiously to secure the patent;
Gavin - who graciously took on the role of operations for the company; relocated across the country, worked tirelessly and built the comprehensive internet marketing presence; developed our business plan; and identified the appropriate composition of memory foam or latex mattress to function correctly with the bed base;
Patience - who provided marketing insights and inspiration, reminding me when the process became overwhelming of the many people who will benefit from the KCE Bed.
Dr. Victoria J Vislosky, DC who understood the wellness benefits of the design and provided us an endorsement.
Please enjoy Your KCE Bed and the wonder of a comfortable wellness sleep! Mary Ann Schell
