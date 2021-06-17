What People are Saying about the Redesigned Adjustable Bed for Side Sleep by US Based KCE Bed, Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed
As we sleep in our body’s natural side sleep position we are more comfortable. When we are more comfortable we get a better night’s sleep.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .
Testimonials and Endorsements for KCE Bed, Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed:
As a doctor of Chiropractic for 38 years I had the privilege of discovering the KCE Bed. I recommend this truly unique comforting side sleep bed providing for the anatomy’s natural sleep position which offers many wellness benefits. Once you lay down for the night and fold yourself into a KCE Bed you will feel relaxed and cozy allowing for a restful night’s sleep. Dr. Victoria J Vislocky
I have tried the KCE bed and am a firm believer in the design features it provides. The ability to remain on my side and not roll back and forth is very relieving and comforting all in one package. This bed provides a wide range in contouring pressure relief and support for my joints . The electric base function is quite the option to have when I want a little more relief in certain areas on my hips as this capability allows me to position my spine in a more comfortable and natural alignment. Why was this not developed earlier!!! Thank you KCE Bed for coming into my life!!!! Robert, Florida
The embracing KCE Bed comforts my 12-year old daughter to sleep! She falls asleep easily now and sleeps through the night. This bed really is “Kind”. What a great product for anxiety relief! Andrew, Florida
I injured my shoulder in a bicycle accident. My KCE Bed provides a comfortable sleep because I did not roll around during sleep and put pressure on my injured shoulder. I slept very soundly all night without pain! Wow, this invention is terrific! The KCE Bed is the best bed ever! Zeno, Florida
The KCE Bed gives me a great night’s sleep. The embracing side sleeping really works by lowering my blood pressure, reducing both my acid reflux and my night sweats. I’ve been using my KCE Bed for 6 months now and my doctor has just lowered my blood pressure meds. This bed is fantastic! Jerry, California
I am a 68-year-old woman who has back problems, snoring and trouble sleeping. When I first slept on the KCE bed, I slept throughout the night and woke up without being thirsty. After the first week of sleeping on the bed I feel like a new person. I do not snore anymore. My back feels slightly better. I am starting to take walks around the block approximately 15 minutes long. The KCE Bed is making a big difference in my life! Martha, Retired Nurse, Florida
I can picture a big market for this with boomer who, even if they still have their mate, have slept alone for years due to health issues — such as restlessness due to back and neck problems, or sleep apnea. It’s a different concept, that’s for sure. Imagine if chiropractors get behind it! Carol, Columnist, California
I have sinus and sleep apnea issues. The KCE bed promotes the best sleeping position to help reduce those issues. I feel so comfortable and secure in the bed. WONDERFUL!!! Give it a try. You will be hooked! Liz, Florida
