NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A10348

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM

LOCATION: 3622 Hinesburg Road Richmond, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Alan Caswell & Hilde Caswell

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM the Richmond Fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Hinesburg Road in Richmond. Upon their arrival firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames. Firefighter were able to suppress the fire and save the family residence located just 35 feet from the garage. As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

On August 15, 2021 FEIU members conducted a scene examination and interviewed witnesses. The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The garage, which was also a workshop, was destroyed in the fire. The value of the building and contents are estimated at more than $100,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests