NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A10348
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM
LOCATION: 3622 Hinesburg Road Richmond, VT
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Alan Caswell & Hilde Caswell
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM the Richmond Fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Hinesburg Road in Richmond. Upon their arrival firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames. Firefighter were able to suppress the fire and save the family residence located just 35 feet from the garage. As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.
On August 15, 2021 FEIU members conducted a scene examination and interviewed witnesses. The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The garage, which was also a workshop, was destroyed in the fire. The value of the building and contents are estimated at more than $100,000.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Matthew Hill
Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office - (802)878-7111
IAAI - FIT
To request a copy of a report follow this link:
https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests