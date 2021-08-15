Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,394 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 21A10348

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM

LOCATION: 3622 Hinesburg Road Richmond, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Alan Caswell & Hilde Caswell

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM the Richmond Fire department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Hinesburg Road in Richmond.  Upon their arrival firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames.  Firefighter were able to suppress the fire and save the family residence located just 35 feet from the garage.  As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

On August 15, 2021 FEIU members conducted a scene examination and interviewed witnesses.  The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.  The garage, which was also a workshop, was destroyed in the fire.  The value of the building and contents are estimated at more than $100,000.

 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111.  People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON.  A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

 

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.