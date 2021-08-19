Age Safe® America Salutes Mobility Plus® for Earning the 100% Commitment Award!

Senior Home Safety Specialist™ 100% Commitment Award

This coveted award is given to organizations that have demonstrated a system-wide commitment to obtaining the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Age Safe® America is honoring Mobility Plus® with its 100% Commitment award for their franchise-wide Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification initiative. The comprehensive course empowers professionals with actionable ways to better help educate clients, older adults and their family members on the serious issues of home safety, fall prevention, modifications, crime prevention, dementia and personal safety. The course offers the only certificate of its kind to individuals within the senior services industry to help ensure seniors, veterans and those with disabilities remain safe and confident in their homes. As part of their ongoing commitment, all new Mobility Plus franchisees will be required to complete the certification as part of their onboarding training.

“Mobility Plus sees this certification as a valuable differentiator in the marketplace and has made the commitment to cover the cost for all our franchise owners. We feel this training will help put our team in a more consultative selling position, which provides our clients with a more holistic needs assessment, and positions franchisees as a greater resource to the family”, said Rich Peter, CEO Mobility Plus, LLC

One in four Americans has a disability, and mobility challenges represent nearly 14% of that population or 17 million people. Six million are veterans; and disabilities among veterans has increased dramatically (25%) since 2001. Limited mobility is caused by everything from accidents and disease to the aging process. Accidental falls among the elderly have become epidemic in America, and many older adults aging-in-place struggle with mobility issues. As the population ages, safety and accessibility in the home becomes even more important to maintain independence and reduce the risks of falls; most of which happen in and around the home.

“I really want to congratulate the Mobility Plus management team for their commitment to education and going one step further to cover the cost of training for its franchise owners. Their slogan ‘Go Where You Want to Go’ seems to fit well for both their customers and local franchise owners. Mobility is not a fad, and the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ designation is a perfect differentiator and entry into the $7 Trillion Longevity Economy”, says Steven Bailey, Founder/Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC

Americans are aging and they want to do so safe and comfortably at home. For more than a decade, Mobility Plus® has been committed to empowering seniors facing mobility challenges and disabled Veterans to do just that. Aging is a natural part of life, yet as we grow older, we start to lose strength and mobility. Things that were once easy become increasingly difficult. It’s important home is accommodating of these changes. With Mobility Plus, families can rely on expert knowledge and experience to assess, recommend and install the ideal equipment to help a loved one stay safe, comfortable, and mobile at home and in the community.

“This is absolutely fantastic! As a fast growing franchise network we are 100% committed to empowering our franchisees through education and strong national alliances. Earning the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification adds another level of consumer confidence to our franchisees serving their local community, and furthers their credibility as industry experts. Partnering with a recognized authority like Age Safe America has truly been a pleasure thus far.“, said Robert Landolfi, Director of Operations Mobility Plus, LLC



About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is a membership, training, advocacy and services organization. Since 2015 they have certified professionals in 8 countries and have become one of the most recognized brands in the now burgeoning Aging-in-Place industry; earning the respect of thought leaders, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits and Fortune 100 companies. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools and resources to support businesses, organizations, municipalities, seniors and their adult children. To learn more about the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification visit https://agesafeamerica.com/certifications/

About Mobility Plus

For more than a decade, Mobility Plus has been committed to empowering seniors facing mobility challenges and disabled Veterans to stay safe in their homes. Their products allow seniors and those with mobility challenges to “age in place,” maintaining independence from the comfort of their own homes. They offer state-of-the-art mobility equipment like stair lifts, mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, auto scooter lifts, fixed and portable entry ramps, lift recliner chairs and more. Mobility Plus can provide equipment for all mobility needs with no significant structural modifications to the home. For more information, visit https://www.mobilityplus.com/