Age Safe® America Furthers its Vision with Canadian Expansion

Age Safe America, LLC negotiates the brand’s first licensing agreement for Age Safe® Canada and targets new international opportunities in four other countries.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age Safe America, LLC is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with Bay Area Health Trust, a respected healthcare organization based in Toronto, Ontario to propel the Age Safe® vision throughout all Canadian provinces and territories. Collaboration with BAHT and Live Easy, Inc. will expedite Age Safe America’s engagement in the Canadian aging in place market and open the door for further worldwide growth through additional licensing opportunities.

After the devastating impact of COVID-19 throughout Canada, the desire of older adults to remain in the home has skyrocketed. A recent National Institute of Ageing (NIA)/TELUS Health Survey found that 91 per cent of Canadians of all ages, and almost 100 per cent of Canadians 65 years of age and older, report that they plan on supporting themselves to live safely and independently in their own home as long as possible. By 2030 seniors will number over 9.5 million and make up 23 percent of Canadians.

The company is excited to announce the launch of a revised Canadian version of the highly acclaimed Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification. The course empowers professionals with actionable ways to better help educate clients, older adults and their family members on the serious issues of home safety, fall prevention, financial exploitation and personal safety. The comprehensive 5 hour self-paced video course offers the only certificate of its kind to individuals within the senior services industry.

"After thirty years in this industry I recognized the need for a consistent, evolving means for education to the multiple players who are already part of the industry and those intending of joining, be it through employment or business creation. By having a traceable certification program, we can ensure a baseline of knowledge in this very important element of our changing healthcare landscape as our population ages", says Jim Closs, President, Live Easy Inc.

Many prominent organizations in the US offer continuing education units to professionals who earn the SHSS, such as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for CAPS designees, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA), American Kinesiotherapy Association (AKTA), American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), Int'l Association of Certified Home Inspectors (INterNACHI), and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), along with many OT, PT and RN state boards. Register for US version here.

The Age Safe® Canada team has already been meeting with several organizations including national associations, homecare companies and others involved in the Aging in Place, Seniors' care sector to include the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification as part of their offering to membership and employees.

"We are excited to have such a well-respected organization as Bay Area Health Trust and 30-year safety and mobility veteran Jim Closs committed to serving Canadian professionals and families, and helping Age Safe® to further our mission and expanding our vision to affect the safety, security and longevity of the world's aging population", said Steven Bailey, Founder/Managing Director Age Safe America, LLC

About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is a national membership, training, advocacy and services organization. Since 2015 the company has diligently protected its brand by acquiring multiple registered trademarks and a massive portfolio of relevant domains. They have trained and certified professionals in 8 countries and have become one of the most recognized brands in the now burgeoning Aging-in-Place industry, earning the respect of thought leaders, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits and Fortune 100 companies. Visit: https://agesafeamerica.com

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More at www.bayareahealthtrust.com Jim Closs 647-529-4344