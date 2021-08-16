Age Safe® America Protects Older Americans and Builds Trust for its Members

Aging-in-place professionals and leading organizations stand with Age Safe America in their commitment to serving seniors with dignity and integrity.

Age Safe® America is dedicated to meet the growing need for home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications” — Steven A. Bailey, Founder/Managing Director

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Older adults are a vulnerable target for scams, fraud, elder abuse and financial exploitation, and the effects can be devastating. The statistics around financial exploitation are as staggering and impactful as the epidemic of preventable falls here in the US. For that reason every Age Safe® America Member agrees to conduct their business maintaining the highest standards and abide by their Code of Conduct and Fair Practice. Members also agree to a best practice criminal background screen by their US based partner.

“For the last decade I have been a relentless advocate for screening and vetting in this industry. The responsibility to protect seniors and the families we serve, is one we do not take likely. Our mission is simple. To help protect older Americans from elder abuse and senior financial exploitation by taking the guesswork out of choosing trusted providers to serve seniors, aging boomers and homeowners.”, said Steven Bailey, Founder/Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC.

To say a person has been background screened is very ambiguous and open to interpretation. A ‘best practice’ background screening is an in-depth 3rd party criminal background check which includes national criminal database search, national sex offender registry, most wanted, terrorist database, alias and associated names verification and 7-year county level criminal search. Too often, organizations neglect to perform proper background checks on their employees and volunteers. But, the risk to customers is high, particularly when the business serves a vulnerable population, such as the elderly or individuals with disabilities.

To further protect its aging clientele, and reputation for excellence within the senior services industry, Age Safe America engaged Reliable Background Screening in Scottsdale, Arizona to facilitate comprehensive criminal background checks across the brand. The ‘best practice’ background screen is the standard Age Safe America chose to confidently promote nationwide knowing everyone had passed the exact same level of vetting and screening. “Age Safe America is the premier organization dedicated to help ensure the safety of our aging population,” says Rudy Troisi, CEO of Reliable Background Screening. “Steven Bailey showed astute awareness for the need to create an infrastructure that would help safeguard the clients that Age Safe America ultimately serves, by implementing thorough best-practices background checks when they started the organization in 2015.”

Reflecting on the background check services used by Age Safe America since its inception, Founder and Managing Director, Steven A. Bailey credits Reliable Background Screening's service, attention to detail, and industry expertise for the success of the company's background screening program stating, "It was great to find a company that understood the unique differences and needs of a national membership organization. Reliable took the time to answer all our questions and explain the effectiveness of a 'best practice' background screening as compared to the myriad of lesser products we saw on the market."

The issue of vetting has been discussed for sometime within the Senior Services industry, and with such an aging population this becomes an elder justice issue, a personal finance issue and a public policy issue. According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, elder abuse complaints include the following: physical abuse, psychological abuse, gross neglect, sexual abuse, and financial exploitation. It’s hard to pin down the exact numbers, however, according to the National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA) as few as 1 in 44 cases of financial exploitation are ever reported, and studies have calculated that older people lose as much as $36 billion each year.

“We screen all our Members and partner only with reputable associations and franchise organizations also committed to vetting their members. This allows Age Safe America to confidently refer their members to our customers and families looking for trusted referrals from our Aging Services Registry”, says Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Co-Founder, Director of Education and Advocacy for Age Safe America, LLC.



About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is a national membership, training, advocacy and services organization dedicated to meet the growing need for home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications. Since 2015 the company has been led by nationally recognized experts in fall prevention, home safety, aging-in-place, universal design, home modifications, environmental assessment, and marketing to seniors and aging boomers. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children. Visit: https://agesafeamerica.com/ to learn more.