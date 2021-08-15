PhD Studies gives you the opportunity to immigrate to the United Kingdom

Phd Studies

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies your Gateway to Immigration

PhD Studies is an International Online Business School, with their Fast Track and Flexible Programs gives you the opportunity to immigrate to the United Kingdom. There are an estimated 272 million international migrants – 3.5% of the world’s population (Source: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/). So why immigrate in the United Kingdom? With PhD Studies UK Accredited programmes, it provides better opportunity to work and study at the same time, improve quality of life (high income, better health care), environment, stability, security, and in the UK the tuition fees and living costs are surprisingly cheaper than most out-of-state U.S. university fees. On average, a person’s salary doubles their starting salary by the time they cross the 10 years’ experience mark.

Francisco Peñaherrera, Executive Director of PhD Studies along with their partnered 40 Top Universities in the UK helps you achieved your UK degrees that are fully flexible programs and globally recognised. All the programs are manageable at your own pace. UK universities are renowned for high academic standards and UK has a multi-cultural atmosphere that is difficult to find in any other country. We, at PhD studies offers degrees from Diploma’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s programs with UK Accredited Qualification that opens wide opportunity.

List of Accredited Programs of PhD Studies:

• Diploma in International Supply Chain Operations

• Diploma in Business Management

• Diploma in Health and Social Care

• Bachelor of Business Management

• Bachelor of Cyber Security

• Bachelor of Health and Social Care

• Bachelor of Education and Training

• Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism Management

• Master of Executive Management

• Master of Health and Safety Management

• Master of International Business Law

• Master of Hospitality and Tourism Management

• Master of Logistics and Supply Chain Crisis Management

• Master of Strategic Management and Innovation

• Master of Strategic Management and Leadership

• Master of Human Resources Management

• Master of Business Administration

“PhD Studies will be the stepping stone of all learners across the world on an active and creative educational journey, building a solid foundation for later stages of education.”

For more information, please contact:

PhD Studies

students@phdstudies.ae

+971 50 593 0170

