Angels to Gather in Vegas
Gathering of Angels, a national investors' group for entrepreneurial start-up companies, launches monthly meetings in Las Vegas at UNLV incubator Sept. 15
Potential investors hosted by GOA often provide not only seed and early stage capital funding, but sage wisdom and domain expertise, as well.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gathering of Angels (GOA), an organization that brings accredited angel investors together with young entrepreneurial companies seeking capital, will officially launch monthly meetings in Las Vegas beginning Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
— Tarby Bryant
The Las Vegas GOA will be providing a platform for up to four presenting companies to meet with some 35 qualified angel investors from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Black Fire Innovation, the new UNLV business incubator for students powered by the Hughes Center located at 3883 Howard Hughes Parkway.
Operating nationally for the past 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the GOA has facilitated more than 420 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $38.5 million.
Headed by its founder, Tarby Bryant, the GOA arranges for young companies seeking seed money and early-stage capital to present to accredited angel investors, venture capitalists and investment bankers. The upcoming GOA meeting will feature presentations by Inbanx, an Austin-based financial technology company; Boxabl, a Las Vegas-based company providing factory-made housing solutions; Los Angeles-based Diamond Art Films and Entertainment, an international film distributor of minority black films; and Campria, an Albuquerque-based company in online gaming and eSports.
“Potential investors hosted by GOA often provide not only seed and early-stage capital funding, but sage wisdom and domain expertise, as well,” said Bryant. “Often, angel investors serve on the advisory boards of the invested young companies and assist with valuable customer introductions and institutional wisdom.”
About Gathering of Angels
For more information on the Las Vegas Gathering of Angels, to join as an Angel investor or to be considered as a potential monthly GOA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193, by email at tarbycbryant@gmail.com or register on www.gatheringofangels.com
About Tarby Bryant
Bryant earned a BA in economics from Davidson College and an MBA in finance from Georgia State University. He taught finance at the MBA level at three universities and colleges for eight years in New Mexico. He is a published author and recognized speaker on angel investing and was a decorated US Army Intelligence Officer in Vietnam. Bryant is a current active member of the Las Vegas Rotary and has been a Rotarian for the last 45 years. He is the former Chairman of the National Automobile Association, former CEO of Invest Atlanta, and is an active member in the Henderson, NV Chamber of Commerce and Green Valley Baptist Church.
About the UNLV Office of Economic Development
The UNLV Office of Economic Development works with public and private partners to bring products and services to market utilizing university resources and talent. Learn more at unlv.edu/econdev.
# # #
Tarby Bryant
Gathering of Angels
+1 404-606-2193
tarbycbryant@gmail.net