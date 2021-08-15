The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Founder Dr. Raphael Nagel will be at the Investment Management Exhibition in Frankfurt

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Raphael Nagel will be speaking at the Investment Management Exhibition.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel- Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle; will be speaking at the Investment Management Exhibition on the 8th to 9th of September 2021 at Jumeirah Hotel, Frankfurt, Germany. Together with the other business leaders, investors, and high-profile individuals that will surely create new opportunities.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel is a venture capitalist with a philanthropic heart, a Spanish-German businessman, an investor, author and a senior advisor to governments and UHNWI. Dr. Nagel has an abundant experience in investment banking which expanded his multi-faceted portfolios in several parts of the world. Since 2001, he has been doing business in United Arab Emirates and currently, he is the General Manager of a Private Equity Firm based in Dubai.

The Investment Management Exhibition (IME) is a two-day investment event of a special kind. IME concept is a unique symbiosis of conference and exhibition and the event is the ideal place for growing companies looking for funding. In addition, IME is also looking forward to welcome cities, regions and countries that would like to present investment projects to an audience of entrepreneurs and investors. Participants at IME are executives and visionaries from all over the world.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel will be discussing “Investment forecast after the pandemic time” at the Investment Management Exhibition.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

