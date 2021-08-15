Shaftsbury Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21B302322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Irwin/ Grimes, Sergeant Rider
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2021 at 1905 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South Mason Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear and warm.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle D. Thayer
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda UTV
VEHICLE MODEL: Talon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Todd L. Rhinemiller
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? DOT Approved Helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Adams, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Pan Am Special
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks, were dispatched to a motorcycle versus UTV crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. State Police Dispatch advised that one operator had been ejected from a vehicle.
Investigation revealed that operator #1 (Thayer) was operating a UTV southbound in the southbound breakdown lane of US Route 7. Thayer attempted to make a left turn onto Mason Hill Road South by crossing U.S. Route 7. When he entered the southbound travel lane, he was struck in the driver's side door of his UTV by operator #2 (Rhinemiller), who was operating southbound on US Route 7. Both vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway where Rhinemiller was ejected over a guardrail.
During the investigation Thayer displayed signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently screened for driving under the influence and criminal charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Operator #2 (Rhinemiller) was transported from the scene and flown to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he succumbed to injuries. Operator #1 (Thayer) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center before ultimately being flown to Albany Medical Center.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Criminal Charges Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
