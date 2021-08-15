Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5 - Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021 at 1948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI #5 – Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Ryan Manosh

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically in the parking lot of a business in Waterbury, VT. Troopers located the vehicle on VT RT 100 and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Ryan Manosh, 41 of Morrisville, Vermont. A DMV records query indicated that Manosh’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Manosh indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Manosh being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. During the course of the investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin on Manosh’s person. Manosh was processed, issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861