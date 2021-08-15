Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5 - Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A303169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer                                

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021 at 1948 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury 

VIOLATION: DUI #5 – Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin 

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Manosh                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically in the parking lot of a business in Waterbury, VT. Troopers located the vehicle on VT RT 100 and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Ryan Manosh, 41 of Morrisville, Vermont. A DMV records query indicated that Manosh’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Manosh indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Manosh being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. During the course of the investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin on Manosh’s person.  Manosh was processed, issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 at 12:30 PM             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

