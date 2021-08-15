Middlesex Barracks / DUI #5 - Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021 at 1948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury
VIOLATION: DUI #5 – Drugs, DLS, and Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Ryan Manosh
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically in the parking lot of a business in Waterbury, VT. Troopers located the vehicle on VT RT 100 and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Ryan Manosh, 41 of Morrisville, Vermont. A DMV records query indicated that Manosh’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Manosh indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Manosh being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. During the course of the investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin on Manosh’s person. Manosh was processed, issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861