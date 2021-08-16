Jennifer Sargeant Launches Freelance & Financial Freedom Blueprint

Digital Sargeant Freelance Business Blueprint Jennifer Sargeant of Digital Sargeant

Helps Social Media Marketing and Digital Marketing Freelancers Build a Six-Figure Business

CLERMONT, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Sargeant, digital marketer and founder of Digital Sargeant, has launched a proven blueprint that first took her digital marketing freelance business from $0 to $100,000. The Freelance & Financial Freedom Blueprint coaching program is designed to guide freelancers on a path towards six figures and remove the overwhelming parts of business development.

The course, available on Digital Sargeant’s website, is for people who have decided to pursue a social media marketing or digital marketing freelancing business and want to know how to gain clients, market their business, price their services, build authority as a freelancer, grow their business, and more. Plus, the blueprint will teach students how to build systems and processes to foster a strong freelancing business. The program includes every facet that helped Jennifer Sargeant grow her local business digital marketing freelance business from 0 to 6-figures.

All students of the Freelance & Financial Freedom Blueprint will also receive an additional coaching program, Local Business Digital Marketing Boot Camp, to teach them how to leverage local business marketing for clients, as well as a virtual group coaching environment where they can ask on-demand questions.

Sargeant hopes to help students achieve the same financial freedom that she did seven months after starting Digital Sargeant. Anyone who has questions about the program or would like to learn more can book a call today.

About Jennifer Sargeant:

Jennifer Sargeant, creator of Digital Sargeant, is a local business digital marketing expert living in Clermont, Florida. A patriot at her core, Jennifer is passionate about working with small business owners and freelancers through the lens of digital marketing.

