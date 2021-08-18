Tribute to Heroes Concert to Honor the 20th Anniversary of September 11th

A Tribute to Heroes The Hope Center

Event benefits the Central Florida Hope Center & pays tribute to veterans, as well as first responders from the NYC Fire Department and local first responders

APOPKA, FLORIDA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11th, A Tribute to Heroes Concert is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Apopka Amphitheater, located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka. The event will benefit the Central Florida Hope Center and events will pay special tribute to veterans, as well as first responders from the New York City Fire Department and local first responders.

Headliners will include LOCASH, the popular American country music duo featuring vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. The band will be joined on the amphitheater stage by Donny Lee, Randall Crawford, NBC The Voice’s Adam Cunningham, Patrick Gibson, Brandon Bing, and Country Airwaves. The event is being organized by the Central Florida Hope Center and the Armando Borjas, Jr. Foundation. The Presenting Sponsor for the concert series is the Humana Corporation. Participating sponsors also include Advent Health, Orlando Health, Duke Energy, Scates Property Management, Apopka Chamber of Commerce, and Orlando’s country music station, 103.1 The Wolf.

Attendees to the Apopka Amphitheater will have an opportunity to sign a “Never Forget” mural which will be created live onsite by a local artist. Concertgoers to A Tribute to Heroes can also visit with local first responders and thank them in person. Veterans are eligible to receive a 20% discount to the event with proof of service upon entrance to the grounds. There is also a $10 student ticket option.

General admission lawn tickets are available for $25. Covered seating is available for $35. To purchase tickets, visit www.cflhope.org/usa. Free parking will be available. The family-friendly Apopka event will also include an onsite Kid Zone starting at 2:30 p.m. and several popular food trucks. A Tribute to Heroes concert will go on rain or shine and no refunds will be processed. No umbrellas are available at the Apopka Amphitheater

About The Central Florida Hope Center:

To date, the Central Florida Hope Center has provided over half a million meals, secured 1,000 jobs, and celebrated 400 “graduations” from homelessness. The center has also provided care counseling to over 3,300 individuals. The goal of the Hope Center is to provide practical solutions to individuals and families facing hunger, homelessness, and unemployment, while partnering and building relationships with other community organizations to create “hands-up” solutions that have lasting impacts. To learn more about programming, current needs, or to donate, visit the Central Florida Hope Center website.



Unifying communities to make life-giving solutions accessible to everyday people