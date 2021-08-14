21A103030 crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:21A103030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 0331 hours
STREET: RT 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VTRANS
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Logan Pratt
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 14, 2021 at approximately 0331 hours, the Vermont
State Police Williston Barracks responded to Route 15 in the Town in Cambridge,
near the VTRANS garage, for a one car motor vehicle crash. The operator and sole
occupant of the vehicle was identified as Logan Pratt, 32, of St. Albans. Pratt
advised he was traveling west on Route 15 when he hydroplaned and lost control
of his vehicle which caused him to cross the center line and crash into the
ditch. Pratt was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Stones Automotive responded and towed the vehicle. The Vermont State Police was
assisted by the Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue. RT 15 was
temporally closed so the vehicle could be removed.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742