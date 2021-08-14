21A103030 crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:21A103030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/21 0331 hours

STREET: RT 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VTRANS

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Logan Pratt

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 14, 2021 at approximately 0331 hours, the Vermont

State Police Williston Barracks responded to Route 15 in the Town in Cambridge,

near the VTRANS garage, for a one car motor vehicle crash. The operator and sole

occupant of the vehicle was identified as Logan Pratt, 32, of St. Albans. Pratt

advised he was traveling west on Route 15 when he hydroplaned and lost control

of his vehicle which caused him to cross the center line and crash into the

ditch. Pratt was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Stones Automotive responded and towed the vehicle. The Vermont State Police was

assisted by the Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue. RT 15 was

temporally closed so the vehicle could be removed.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742