Eventornado’s First Anniversary of Hackathon Platform Celebrates Global Culture of Innovation

Eventornado is an all-in-one hackathon platform Martin Henk, Co-founder and CTO at Eventornado Edgar Aronov, Co-founder and CEO at Eventornado

110 Hackathons, 18,000 Participants and 4000 Ideas Later Eventornado’s Hackathon Platform Fosters Innovation and is a Catalyst for Global Change

We’re proud of the impact our hackathon platform has on fast-tracking innovation to put power back into the hands of the people” — Martin Henk, co-founder and CTO at Eventornado

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventornado, an all-in-one hackathon platform, marks its first anniversary celebrating the global culture of innovation it has inspired by hosting 110 virtual hackathons boasting high levels of engagement and collaboration with the more than 18,000 hackathon participants harnessing their creativity and finding innovative solutions for tackling today’s biggest global challenges.

Eventornado is a tool for organizing online and offline hackathons and is designed to keep participants engaged and connected to achieve positive outcomes. Clients recognize Eventornado as the key to their success.

“Eventornado has been key to our success in bringing people together to collaborate all across the globe. The tool enables us to deliver a complete hackathon experience and with ease coordinate and manage our hackathon before, during, and after the event,” says Henrik Serenhov at Openhack, organizer responsible for the global Sweden-India Mobility Hack. “The support from the team behind Eventornado has been invaluable.”

With clients spanning countries, governments, companies, universities, and other non-government organizations, each is looking to Eventornado’s hackathon platform to foster and encourage innovation to gain an edge in today’s competitive business landscape.

“We saw groups holding hackathons and struggling to put things together with a dozen different tools,” says Edgar Aronov, co-founder and CEO at Eventornado.

Aronov says some organizers succeeded, but most struggled to put things together with different tools, 100 different spreadsheets, and chase people down. Then the most challenging part was trying to make sense of all of the ideas generated by thousands of participants.

So Eventornado analyzed the need in the marketplace and came up with a better idea to build a solution hackathon organizers crave.

“A new wave of online hackathons exploded on the scene, so we decided to create a dedicated solution for organizing and managing hackathons because people were so passionate about them, and there was such a strong demand for hackathons,” says Martin Henk, co-founder and CTO at Eventornado.

Eventornado was born. And business has been nonstop ever since.

Henk points out that hackathons deliver a global culture of innovation. Many employers encourage employees to free their creativity and stretch their skills in ways they aren’t used to in their jobs.

“Hackathons are an incredible opportunity for employees to step back from their day job and do something completely different that stretches their skills and knowledge in new ways that result in fast-tracked, innovative ideas that are changing the world,” says Henk.

Henk says the key for designing virtual hackathons is to create high levels of engagement and collaboration. Eventornado provides a start to finish experience for organizers and hackathon participants.

Now one year later, Eventornado and the new way of problem-solving is changing the world.

110 Hackathons, 18,000 Participants, and 4000 Ideas Later

A few hackathons hosted by Eventornado that Aronov and Henk are most proud of became a catalyst for global change.

Kids Hack the Crisis hackathon and innovation marathon for kids across the globe from Malaysia, Sweden, Poland, USA, India, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Nigeria, Argentina, and more creating innovative ideas for tackling some of the biggest issues they are facing, such as the right to education and healthcare, ending poverty and violence or the right to participate, and more.

Sweden and India joined forces in the Sweden-India Mobility Hack to tackle critical issues around safe and sustainable transportation. Participants generated solutions to improve emissions, traffic accidents, and ineffective traffic flow problems shared by all large cities worldwide by gathering creative ideas and developing concepts.

EU: Africa the Post Crisis Journey hackathon focused on creative approaches for dealing with post-COVID-19 problems to help jumpstart the economy.

“We’re proud of the impact our hackathon platform has on fast-tracking innovation to put power back into the hands of the people,” says Henk.

“The best way to foster innovation is to provide a source of innovation, such as a hackathon, to empower those who want to create a solution. We’re proud that Eventornado and our hackathon platform filled that need over the last year, and we’ll continue to be responsive to the shifting needs in the future,” adds Henk.

See a complete list of Eventornado’s upcoming hackathons at https://eventornado.com/events.

About Eventornado

Eventornado is an all-in-one hackathon platform that brings people with big ideas together to build exciting projects and create new solutions using the power of technology.