Let There Be Insights: New Redbud Group Partnership Puts Real Data In Real Estate Agents’ Hands
Selling to investors without Insights tool will be like showing a home in the dark.
Real Estate has changed and investors need these numbers. Soon, having the real data around a property’s potential monthly earnings will be like having a home inspection—almost non-negotiable.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbu, a turnkey platform for real estate investors looking to buy properties as short-term rentals, today announced their partnership with The Redbud Group of Keller Williams South Park. Ranked first in their region in gross commissionable income, volume, and units, The Redbud Group makes the home buying and home selling process comfortable for every client across their North Carolina, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee markets. The Rabbu-Redbud partnership gives Redbud exclusive licensing rights to Rabbu’s automatic underwriting of properties for sale in those markets.
Since the June release of their data transparency tool, Insights, Rabbu has helped investors and homeowners quantitatively understand the revenue potential of addresses as short-term rentals. The only no-cost, data-driven resource of its kind, Insights extends Rabbu’s core philosophy: every address is an asset, and every owner deserves to know how much their address could make based on nearby comparables.
“Real Estate has changed,” says Emir Dukic, CEO of Rabbu, “and investors need these numbers. Soon, having the real data around a property’s potential monthly earnings will be like having a home inspection—almost non-negotiable.”
And now, that data will go straight into the hands of Redbud’s real estate agents, who have long aimed to make the purchase process easier and more profitable for their investors.
“A home is a big investment, and we’ve always been committed to helping our investors make the right choice,” says Trent Corbin, Founder, and CEO of The Redbud Group. “But until now, we haven’t had the tools we needed to offer reliable numbers on the short-term rental market. Underwriting tools on the market are either outdated or overpriced—Insights is the first tool we’ve seen of its kind and we’re excited to give our investors an advantage in an extremely competitive real estate market.”
When a property goes on the market, Insights accumulates the real-time data of comparable short-term rental properties in the surrounding area. The tool then offers an in-depth report on the daily rate and average occupancy of those properties, producing a seasonally-adjusted, three-tiered analysis of their monthly earnings. The earnings analysis comes complete with a gallery of images, a list of amenities, and a view of the property’s calendared occupancy and pricing history for a comprehensive understanding.
Every data point is then condensed and delivered to Redbud; in a database format, real estate professionals can instantly see critical data points including Average Daily Rate, Occupancy, and Revenue Per Available Night. An automated sort and filter system positions the best opportunities at the top, allowing Redbud to quickly identify the best performing properties on the market and guide their investors toward those finds.
And in the COVID era, investors can’t act fast enough to secure their short-term rental properties. Monthly yields on short-term rentals are operating at an all-time high, gaining more and more market traction with the rise of homestay-style accommodations and the work-from-anywhere culture. Airbnb has predicted the need for millions more hosts to satisfy the sharp increase of market demand, and many investors in the market understand their short-term rental positioning as a lead indicator of their short and long-term portfolio success.
“The difficulty in estimating revenue has been the main barrier to market entry, and investors are missing out on opportunities to focus on properties that would generate more yield as short-term rentals,” says Corbin. “Insights is changing that. We’re excited to partner with Rabbu to make this pivotal data available to our team and to our valued clients.”
About Rabbu
Rabbu is a turnkey platform for Real Estate investors looking to buy properties as short-term rentals. With proprietary technology, Rabbu automates all aspects of a property’s lifecycle as a short-term rental—from procurement to marketing to operations to guest health and safety. Rabbu helps property investors and managers maximize yield.
About The Redbud Group
The Redbud Group works on behalf of their clients across North and South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee to simplify and optimize the home buying and home selling process. Serving over 1,400 families throughout the crisis year, Redbud’s real estate agents leverage their knowledge of modern technology and of the local real estate market to create great experiences for all, while helping their clients secure the right fit at a fair value.
