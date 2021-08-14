The madness of America as millions forget history; degrade science, life and death.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! is nominee for Austin Art Festival. Texas also staged a encore of the Hiroshima bombing. The madness of American cultural history.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explaining the new world economy or American Phantasmagoria takes center stage as a double header on the anniversary of Hiroshima bombing.
Texas did a re-enactment of the Hiroshima bombing that appears in FANGS TO RICHES as the first play in AP (Lulu books 2020).
Cryptonite as in Superman with a "k". A deadly anonymous force that will destroy us. CRY for me as our ecology melts down. The size of Indonesia... Dark money !!! Who has the KEYS to this weapon ? The anonymous PARTY that swarmed into his last film. Does China control this ? The world mafia ? Speculative cash ? Bogus real estate deals ?
American Phantasmagoria, By Daniel P Quinn, Designed by Kevin Kramer (Lulu Books 2020).
