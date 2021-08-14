The madness of America as millions forget history; degrade science, life and death.

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! is nominee for Austin Art Festival. Texas also staged a encore of the Hiroshima bombing. The madness of American cultural history.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explaining the new world economy or American Phantasmagoria takes center stage as a double header on the anniversary of Hiroshima bombing.
Texas did a re-enactment of the Hiroshima bombing that appears in FANGS TO RICHES as the first play in AP (Lulu books 2020).

Cryptonite as in Superman with a "k". A deadly anonymous force that will destroy us. CRY for me as our ecology melts down. The size of Indonesia... Dark money !!! Who has the KEYS to this weapon ? The anonymous PARTY that swarmed into his last film. Does China control this ? The world mafia ? Speculative cash ? Bogus real estate deals ?

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/12/opinion/senate-cryptocurrency.html#commentsContainer&permid=114074387:114074387

American Phantasmagoria, By Daniel P Quinn, Designed by Kevin Kramer (Lulu Books 2020).

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/18/theater/theater-in-trump-era.html#commentsContainer&permid=111169831:111169831

About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html#commentsContainer&permid=108299125:108299125

