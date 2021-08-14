Royalton Barracks / Pedestrian Crash, DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/13/21 1932 hours

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Brookfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 6092

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Nutbrown III

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: MZ3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Troopers responded to VT Route 14 in Brookfield for a single vehicle vs

pedestrian crash. Upon arrival it was discovered that Michael Nutbrown III was

driving north on VT Route 14 when he struck Anne Ferri of Brookfield with his

vehicle. Ferri was taken by DHART helicopter to DHMC for her injuries. During

the investigation Troopers suspected Nutbrown III to be under the influence of

drugs. He was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks for

processing. He was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange

Criminal Division on 9/29/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge. Vermont State Police are still actively investigating this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.