Royalton Barracks / Pedestrian Crash, DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202658
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/13/21 1932 hours
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Brookfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 6092
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Nutbrown III
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MZ3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Troopers responded to VT Route 14 in Brookfield for a single vehicle vs
pedestrian crash. Upon arrival it was discovered that Michael Nutbrown III was
driving north on VT Route 14 when he struck Anne Ferri of Brookfield with his
vehicle. Ferri was taken by DHART helicopter to DHMC for her injuries. During
the investigation Troopers suspected Nutbrown III to be under the influence of
drugs. He was subsequently arrested and brought to the Royalton Barracks for
processing. He was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange
Criminal Division on 9/29/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge. Vermont State Police are still actively investigating this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.