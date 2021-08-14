26th Judicial District Announces Modified Court Operations Effective August 16, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. The key court officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with officials from Mecklenburg County Public Health, will modify court operations, effective August 16, 2021.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff. All individuals who enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse are required to wear a face covering inside the building (see Administrative Order 21 R 1295)

The Clerk of Superior Court will be open to the public from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Access to public records is available by appointment only from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to submit filings by mail to the greatest extent possible. Please see the attached quick reference chart for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.