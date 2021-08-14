Submit Release
News Search

There were 330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,910 in the last 365 days.

Shop for a Cause, Gifts that Give Back

Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center and Pali Momi Medical Center, 'Akala (Pink) Collection

Hawaii Foodbank, Mens Archival Collection

Hawaiian Humane Society, Seagrass Collection

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a local, multi-generational family business, we are aware of the massive impact businesses can make on a community. Here at Jams World, we are committed to partnering with local charities in order to give back to the community that makes us who we are. A portion of the proceeds from each Shop for a Cause collection, benefit the partnering charity. Spread the love by consciously shopping when you Shop for a Cause.

The Hawaiian Humane Society
By shopping the Seagrass collection, you are helping The Hawaiian Humane Society, an independent Hawaii based animal welfare organization dedicated to promoting the human-animal bond and the humane treatment of all animals. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to The Hawaiian Humane Society.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii
By shopping the Waiola Black collection, you are helping Make-A-Wish Hawaii grand wishes to children in need in order to uplift and empower them. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

Hawaii Foodbank
By shopping the Men's Archival collection, you are helping the Hawaii Foodbank provide food and support to families in our Hawaii communities that are in need. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to Hawaii Foodbank.

'Akala (Pink) Collection
By shopping the 'Akala (Pink) collection you are helping Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. Designed with the patient experience in mind, the center offers physician consultations, infusion therapy, cancer navigation services and more, including radiation oncology through a collaboration with the Cancer Center of Hawaii.

Legacy Reef Foundation
By shopping the Aramami Wave Collection you are helping the Legacy Reef Foundation, work to create healthy reefs worldwide to ensure that coastal residents have a sustainable food source for future generations.

Lei Rowan
Jams World/Surf Line Hawaii
+1 8088475985
email us here

Jams World Wearable Art

You just read:

Shop for a Cause, Gifts that Give Back

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.