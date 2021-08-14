Shop for a Cause, Gifts that Give Back
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a local, multi-generational family business, we are aware of the massive impact businesses can make on a community. Here at Jams World, we are committed to partnering with local charities in order to give back to the community that makes us who we are. A portion of the proceeds from each Shop for a Cause collection, benefit the partnering charity. Spread the love by consciously shopping when you Shop for a Cause.
The Hawaiian Humane Society
By shopping the Seagrass collection, you are helping The Hawaiian Humane Society, an independent Hawaii based animal welfare organization dedicated to promoting the human-animal bond and the humane treatment of all animals. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to The Hawaiian Humane Society.
Make-A-Wish Hawaii
By shopping the Waiola Black collection, you are helping Make-A-Wish Hawaii grand wishes to children in need in order to uplift and empower them. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.
Hawaii Foodbank
By shopping the Men's Archival collection, you are helping the Hawaii Foodbank provide food and support to families in our Hawaii communities that are in need. A portion of the proceeds from each sale is donated directly to Hawaii Foodbank.
'Akala (Pink) Collection
By shopping the 'Akala (Pink) collection you are helping Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. Designed with the patient experience in mind, the center offers physician consultations, infusion therapy, cancer navigation services and more, including radiation oncology through a collaboration with the Cancer Center of Hawaii.
Legacy Reef Foundation
By shopping the Aramami Wave Collection you are helping the Legacy Reef Foundation, work to create healthy reefs worldwide to ensure that coastal residents have a sustainable food source for future generations.
