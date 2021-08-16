Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,422 in the last 365 days.

Sarah Roberts Joins Supply Line International

Sarah Brings a Decade of Experience in Government to SLI as their New Executive Vice President of External Affairs.

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Line International (SLI) brings on Sarah Roberts as their Executive Vice President of External Affairs. Sarah will oversee the company’s government affairs, communications, and retail distribution strategy.

Sarah has spent the past decade influencing federal policy. For 8 years, Sarah worked in the U.S. Congress in Washington, DC, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a member of the Michigan delegation. Prior to that, Sarah oversaw Ways & Means Committee health policy for Congressman Bill Pascrell, a senior member of the committee. Previously, Sarah advised U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on health and education, and oversaw her work on the Senate Aging Committee. Sarah began her career at the Greater New York Hospital Association advocating on behalf of nonprofit hospitals in Washington. She is also pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

“Sarah comes to SLI with a proven track record of advancing legislation to improve our nation’s healthcare,” said Josh Kaplan, President & Co-Founder of Supply Line International. “We are fortunate to have her join the team with her wealth of knowledge in health policy, strong local and national relationships, and shrewd business acumen. This newly created function will allow SLI to position our unique capability to deliver fast and affordable solutions in the healthcare space.”

About SLI: Supply Line International, founded in 2012, is a key player in multiple sectors (both automotive and medical related). SLI auto supplies essential auto components to large tier 1 customers and auto dealerships. SLI Medical provides local, state, federal, and medical facilities of all kinds with medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, DME, and consumables. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, SLI drew on their strong supply chain expertise to meet the national healthcare needs of front-line healthcare providers. SLI is positioned to continue addressing medical supply shortages with reliable, affordable, and federally approved products.

###

Sarah Roberts
Supply Line International
sroberts@slimedical.com

You just read:

Sarah Roberts Joins Supply Line International

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.