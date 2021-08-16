Sarah Roberts Joins Supply Line International
Sarah Brings a Decade of Experience in Government to SLI as their New Executive Vice President of External Affairs.NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Line International (SLI) brings on Sarah Roberts as their Executive Vice President of External Affairs. Sarah will oversee the company’s government affairs, communications, and retail distribution strategy.
Sarah has spent the past decade influencing federal policy. For 8 years, Sarah worked in the U.S. Congress in Washington, DC, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a member of the Michigan delegation. Prior to that, Sarah oversaw Ways & Means Committee health policy for Congressman Bill Pascrell, a senior member of the committee. Previously, Sarah advised U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on health and education, and oversaw her work on the Senate Aging Committee. Sarah began her career at the Greater New York Hospital Association advocating on behalf of nonprofit hospitals in Washington. She is also pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
“Sarah comes to SLI with a proven track record of advancing legislation to improve our nation’s healthcare,” said Josh Kaplan, President & Co-Founder of Supply Line International. “We are fortunate to have her join the team with her wealth of knowledge in health policy, strong local and national relationships, and shrewd business acumen. This newly created function will allow SLI to position our unique capability to deliver fast and affordable solutions in the healthcare space.”
About SLI: Supply Line International, founded in 2012, is a key player in multiple sectors (both automotive and medical related). SLI auto supplies essential auto components to large tier 1 customers and auto dealerships. SLI Medical provides local, state, federal, and medical facilities of all kinds with medical supplies, PPE, pharmaceuticals, DME, and consumables. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, SLI drew on their strong supply chain expertise to meet the national healthcare needs of front-line healthcare providers. SLI is positioned to continue addressing medical supply shortages with reliable, affordable, and federally approved products.
Sarah Roberts
Supply Line International
sroberts@slimedical.com