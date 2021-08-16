Institute of Space Commerce Commemorates The Anniversary of Dr. Jerry Pournelle's Birth & Establishment of His Archives
The 'Pournelle Archives' represent a unique opportunity to see into the mind and writing process of one of the most prolific science writers of the 20th and 21st Centuries.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family of the great Dr. Jerry Pournelle is proud to release his archives to the ISC (Institute of Space Commerce). To date, the contents range from copies of technical studies, notes relating to papers he was writing and co-authoring on technology, computing, outer space, and works of fiction from his personal office. The release has created exciting opportunities for students and space enthusiasts to appreciate the work of one of the world’s most famous space Sci-Fi writers.
Born in Lousiana, Dr. Jerry Pournelle (1933 – 2017) became one of the brightest American polymaths, essayists, journalists, and bloggers. His passion for public outreach started with his father, who managed several radio stations. While growing up, he served in the Korean war 1953-54, and thereafter he translated his enriched wide range of knowledge into what became an unforgettable literary legacy.
Mostly known for his outstanding book, ‘A Step Farther Out,’ published in 1979, Dr. Pournelle presciently wrote about solutions of the problems we face today. In this publication, he emphasized that western civilizations can not only survive issues that would become acute in the future, such as famine, pollution, overcrowding and depletion of non-renewables, but survive it with style. The scientific predictions of Dr. Pournelle, made him the “tireless ambassador for the future.”
The ISC co-founder, Chris Stott, declares: “The 'Pournelle Archives' represent a unique opportunity to see into the mind and writing process of one of the most prolific science writers of the 20th and 21st Centuries. It is also a testament to a true genius who was able to practically blend the physical and social sciences to accurately predict the impact of new technologies upon our society and the benefits they can present to solve the many issues facing our world.”
Dr. Pournelle is survived by his five children (Alex, Rich, Frank, Philip, and Jennifer). “We are certain that the ISC is the most suitable space in the world for our father’s archive. With the Institute’s goal of reaching out to 1 million youths to change the space industry, our father’s legacy will be right in the center of hearts and minds of future generations. We couldn’t be more grateful and happy about it,” said Frank Pournelle.
“It is a great honor to have the legacy of Dr. Pournelle in our Institute,” said Dr. Michael Simpson, ISC Director; adding that “we will work with our partners to make sure his writings will always be safe and accessible to fan readers, scholars, and future generations.”
On August 16, the ISC will feature a downloadable copy of Jerry Pournelle’s THAT BUCK ROGERS STUFF on the Institutes website http//:www.change.space.
The 2020 Legacy Version features non-fiction essays by Dr. Pournelle along with an introduction by longtime collaborator and Institute Chairman Emeritus, Larry Niven.
