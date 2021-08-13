Traffic Alert - VT Rt 116 St George
The north bound lane of VT RT 116 in the area of 5635 VT RT 116, St George is currently closed due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
