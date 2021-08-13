Traffic Alert - VT Rt 116 St George

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The north bound lane of VT RT 116 in the area of 5635 VT RT 116, St George is currently closed due to a traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173