Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,002 in the last 365 days.

$95,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

Home » $95,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

Lucky Number 13 Pays on Friday the 13th!

JACKSON, MISS. –The number 13 really paid out for a Lincoln County man who claimed the $95,000 jackpot from the Aug. 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. He visited headquarters today, Friday the 13th, to claim his prize.

He chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for last night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

He purchased the winning ticket from Tobacco Mart at 217 Hwy 51 in Brookhaven. The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 1-13-24-29-33.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $50,000.

Saturday’s Powerball®jackpot (the 20th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $258 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 19th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $225 million.

Reminder:

Powerball is adding Monday night drawings to its current lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings. Starting Sunday, Aug. 22, players will be able to purchase tickets for Monday night draws. The first Monday night drawing will occur on Monday, Aug. 23.

###

You just read:

$95,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.