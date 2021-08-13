Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In Pacoima August 14th
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic being offered in Pacoima, California in LA County at Pacoima Charter School 11016 Norris Ave, 91331 this Saturday, August 14thPACOIMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strength Base Community Change
Mayra Rivero
COVID-19 Health Project Supervisor
Strength Based Community Change (SBCC)
FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC IN PACOIMA AUGUST 14TH
Strength Based Community Change and Pacoima Charter School are partnering to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will run Saturday, August 14th from 10:00am to 12:30pm at Pacoima Charter School 11016 Norris Ave, 91331 in Pacoima.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available regardless of insurance or immigration status. Participants will need to bring a valid form of identification and anyone under the age of 18 wanting to get vaccinated will need a parent or guardian present. Participants aged 12-20 will receive a $20.00 gift card and participants 21 years and older will receive a free bag of groceries for getting vaccinated at the event.
COVID-19 vaccinations are LA county’s best tool for stopping the spread of this disease to family, friends, coworkers, and essential workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe and open. If vaccinated against Covid-19, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death become increasingly less and helps keep our hospitals from reaching capacity. With the rising spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, like the delta variant, community-wide protection from the disease is important now more than ever.
For more information, inquiries or concerns, please call 310-414-2090 or email mrivero@sbaycenter.com.
