PSD NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19

HONOLULU – The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 16 staff have recovered. That leaves just one active positive staff case. The active positive inmate cases at MCCC remain unchanged at 67.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted in our state prisons and jails as well as the contracted Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. The latest testing updates received for the correctional facilities are as follows:

Halawa Correctional Facility – 274 inmate test results: 12 positive, 262 negative

Oahu Community Correctional Center – 32 inmate test results: 4 positive, 28 negative. 1 positive staff test result.

Kauai Community Correctional Center – 73 negative inmate test results

Women’s Community Correctional Center – 4 negative inmate test results

Hawaii Community Correctional Center – 3 negative inmate test results

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. For PSD’s Pandemic Plan and more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit the dedicated COVID-19 webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

