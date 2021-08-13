Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,377 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 16 staff have recovered. That leaves just one active positive staff case. The active positive inmate cases at MCCC remain unchanged at 67.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted in our state prisons and jails as well as the contracted Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. The latest testing updates received for the correctional facilities are as follows:

Halawa Correctional Facility – 274 inmate test results: 12 positive, 262 negative

Oahu Community Correctional Center – 32 inmate test results: 4 positive, 28 negative. 1 positive staff test result.

Kauai Community Correctional Center – 73 negative inmate test results

Women’s Community Correctional Center – 4 negative inmate test results

Hawaii Community Correctional Center – 3 negative inmate test results

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. For PSD’s Pandemic Plan and more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit the dedicated COVID-19 webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

 

###

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.