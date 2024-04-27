Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,154 in the last 365 days.

News Release – The Department of Health reopens Takamiya Market

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR  

KE KIA‘ĀINA  

 

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH 
DIRECTOR  

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE  

 

 

The Department of Health reopens Takamiya Market 

 

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

April 26, 2024                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 23-054 

 

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued Takamiya Market a green “Pass” placard and approved its reopening after a second follow-up inspection on April 26, 2024. The establisment, located at 359 N. Market Street in Wailuku, is operated by Takamiya Market Inc. 

 

At the first follow-up inspection on April 23, 2024, a reduced but still active cockroach population was observed and the establishment remained closed. At the next follow-up DOH inspection on April 26, 2024, no active pest activity was observed. The establishment had contracted with a professional pest control company to have routine treatments and monitoring stations. Another inspection will be conducted in the future to recheck the establishment’s efforts to eradicate any additional pest activity. 

 

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.  

 

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.      

 

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. 

 

 

 

 

# # # 

 

 

Media Contact: 

Claudette Springer 

Information Specialist  

Hawai‘i Department of Health | Communications Office 

Email: [email protected] 

Mobile: 808-953-0922   

 

You just read:

News Release – The Department of Health reopens Takamiya Market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more