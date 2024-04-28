LAW NEWS RELEASE – Five Crew Members Injured After Explosion on Vessel Docked at Honolulu Harbor
April 26, 2024
Five Crew Members Injured After Explosion on Vessel at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) confirms that five (5) crew members were injured after an explosion aboard a long line fishing vessel was docked at Honolulu Harbor.
On April 26, 2024, at about 3;35 p.m., five male crew members were injured after an explosion occurred while the men were working in the engine room of the “Kim Thu,” a foreign long-line fishing vessel which was docked at Pier 36, Honolulu Harbor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. All five crew members were transported for medical treatment.
Three of the victims were in critical condition and were transported initially to the Queen’s Medical Center, however, they will be transferred to the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit.
The other two victims were in stable condition and were transported directly to Straub.
The ages of the male victims are currently unverified.
Long Line Fishing Vessel “KIM THU”
Sheriff’s Deputies on scene at Pier 39
Emergency First Responders on scene at Pier 39
