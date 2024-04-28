DCR News Release – Pre-trial detainee escapes O’ahu Community Correctional Center
April 27, 2024
Pre-trial detainee escapes O’ahu Community Correctional Center
HONOLULU — A search is underway for pre-trial misdemeanant Isaac Edayan who allegedly escaped from the O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Friday, April 26, 2024.
Staff discovered Edayan, 39, missing during a headcount at approximately 6 p.m. The Honolulu Police Department and State Sheriffs were notified.
Edayan is a pre-trial misdemeanant charged with operating a vehicle after a license and privilege have been suspended or revoked for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds with a medium build. Edayan is further described as having brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information Edayan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
