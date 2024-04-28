Submit Release
DCR News Release – Pre-trial detainee escapes O’ahu Community Correctional Center

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2024

 

Pre-trial detainee escapes O’ahu Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU — A search is underway for pre-trial misdemeanant Isaac Edayan who allegedly escaped from the O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Friday, April 26, 2024.

Staff discovered Edayan, 39, missing during a headcount at approximately 6 p.m. The Honolulu Police Department and State Sheriffs were notified.

Edayan is a pre-trial misdemeanant charged with operating a vehicle after a license and privilege have been suspended or revoked for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 190 pounds with a medium build. Edayan is further described as having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information Edayan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

# # #

 

 

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

 

