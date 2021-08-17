Pop or Die Ent delivers an early look at Young Cooley's Official Music Video for 'Lambo'
Pop or Die Record’s presents Young Cooley in “LAMBO”. The westside ATL native hits the streets with a head bopping vibe in “LAMBO”.ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Pop It Then!
Hailing from the new Music Mecca of the world, Atlanta GA. Young Cooley is here to stake his claim to the Throne!
Born Brandon Thomas, and raised on the streets of Atlanta's "Westside", Young Cooley knew at an early age he was destined for greatness. Cooley’s style and flair for the finer things in life have made him a certified influencer and trendsetter in the city of Atlanta.
Art imitates life, and our young superstar has had to deal with the dangers associated with a lifestyle so many only dream of.
In 2019, Young Cooley survived a vicious attempt on his life. During a home invasion, Cooley was shot 3 times in what was meant to look like a robbery but the brazen burglars obviously had much more malicious intent. One of those three shots was direct to Young Cooley's face.
What was meant to kill him ended up ‘only’ costing him an eye as Cooley says. Forever the optimist & antagonist, Cooley claims to see better after losing the eye - now he sees intentions more clearly. Applying this newfound vision created a Young Cooley with bigger ideas, bigger dreams & a PLAN to be one of, if the not THE BIGGEST rapper in the music game!
With zero recuperation time and forced to learn to view life from an entirely new perspective, our westsider wasted no time in getting right back to the grind. Don’t judge Young Cooley just yet. The trapper’s new clarity of vision gave him an even stronger confidence.
Young Cooley has always been borderline over confident, almost arrogantly amusing at times & has never been accused of lacking ambition. Continuing to ‘Pop his Sh-it’ every chance he gets, turning hate & pain into motivation. It’s no coincidence the Tupac-inspired rapper and recording artist is going even harder with his music now than ever before.
Fast forward to 2021 & the Pop Or Die Ent. artist, Young Cooley has reestablished his position in the Atlanta Music Scene. Recently joining ranks with Hip Hop Icon, Young Jeezy, and Atlanta's Premier Dj, Dj Ace. Don't be surprised that Young Cooley looks familiar. The young star has been bubbling in and around the treacherous Atlanta music industry for quite some time. Young Cooley was featured on a Future mixtape in the earlier part of his career & a trip through his catalog finds a treasury of hidden bangers & real life street music.
Young Cooley's latest visual offering is the Streetz TV directed "Lambo", the lead-off from Young Cooley's EP “Let’s Pop It Then" It's a slickly produced video showcasing Cooley's 'OvaLit" lifestyle. Replete with all the trap accouterments, Young Cooley's vocals are as cold as the blue-themed treatment of this music video, The brash Westsider ad-libs his signature "Don't Be Mad I Ain’t Ya Dad. Crazy Person" before jumping right in with a scathing tone to his haters:
"Lambo got em mad as f-ck/Ya daddy was a duck! I'm a self-made millionaire could never self-destruct. I'm a self-made millionaire, got diamonds in the cut/I'm a real plug n-gga, I got chickens we can pluck"
Young Cooley is letting it be known that he is ready to "Pop Or Die".
