Maryland State Board of Education Elects 2021-2022 Board Officers

August 13, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: lora.rakowski@maryland.gov, 410-767-0486

Clarence C. Crawford Re-elected President; Charles R. Dashiell, Jr. Elected Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD (August 13, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education has re-elected Clarence C. Crawford as its president and elected Charles R. Dashiell, Jr. as its vice president for the 2021-2022 term.

President Clarence C. Crawford was initially elected as president by the Board in 2020 following his appointment as a general member by Governor Larry Hogan in 2018. During his time as president, Mr. Crawford has been a fierce leader and steadfast advocate for return to full time in-person instruction for students. The American University alumnus also led the Board’s search for a new State Superintendent of Schools and recommended the appointment of current superintendent Mohammed Choudhury.

Mr. Crawford has more than 45 years of combined government, leadership, business and instruction experience. He is the founder and president of the Teach ‘em to Fish CDC, which battles poverty, hopelessness, and violence by creating successful business owners and outstanding employees. Additionally, he currently serves as a member of the Federal General Accountability Office’s (GAO) Center for Audit Excellence Advisory Board and the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) Presidential Rank Review Panel. Mr. Crawford is a recipient of the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, the African American Federal Executive Association’s Ebenezer Bassett Award, and is an elected National Academy of Public Administration Fellow. He earned his MPA in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from the American University.

“I am humbled and honored to continue my service to Maryland students as the President of the Board,” said Mr. Crawford. “I am delighted by the progress we have made together, especially during these unprecedented times. I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead Maryland in achieving equity and excellence for all students as we implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and emerge from the pandemic.”

A retired attorney, Vice President Charles R. “Chip” Dashiell, Jr. holds 45 years of law experience, in addition to his private and public sector education advocacy experience. Currently, he is a member of the Board of Trustees of Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, having served as chair of that board from 1999-2012, and serves as a member of the Wicomico County Education Foundation. He is also a former vice-chair of the Board of Governors of Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, D.C. Mr. Dashiell and his wife, Ruby, a retired school psychologist with the Wicomico County Board of Education, are lifelong residents of Wicomico County. He is an active member of his community, serving as a director and treasurer of First Shore Federal Savings and Loan Association, chair of the Salisbury Wicomico County Planning and Zoning Commission, and as a trustee of the Wicomico County Library.

“It is a privilege to serve on the Board of Education as Vice President, particularly during this pivotal time in Maryland education,” said Mr. Dashiell. “As a long-time advocate for education, I am dedicated to serving and supporting the academic achievement and social-emotional wellbeing of our students.”

Mr. Dashiell earned his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor Degrees from Wake Forest University, and received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Wesley College. He is a recipient of the Rotary Four Way Test Award, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Award, and the Boy Scout Distinguished Citizen Award.

The election of officers occurred at the last regular Maryland State Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 27, and the designations became effective that day.

