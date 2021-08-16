TL2D to host first ever Vision Zero Youth Network Conference
The Vision Zero Youth Network Conference will provide Ambassadors with valuable skills, guidance, and the opportunity to make new friends.
We can't ignore driver education and achieve Vision Zero.”TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in March, Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D) launched the Vision Zero Youth Network, a peer-to-peer program that aims to provide young drivers, passengers and pedestrians with the information they need to improve their skills and make better choices on Ontario roads. Applications to become an Ambassador started on March 1, and were open to high school students. After months of planning, and a competitive round of interviews, 24 Ambassadors have been selected to represent communities across the province.
— Anne Marie Hayes, President of TL2D
On August 20, the TL2D team will be hosting the first ever virtual conference for the Vision Zero Youth Network. At the conference, the Ambassadors will be coming together to learn valuable skills such as interviewing, social media & video creation, marketing, and road safety. They will meet with police and the Vision Zero task force partners they will be working with throughout the year, as well as the TL2D Team who will be supporting them. The Ambassadors also have the chance to make new friends, and attend fun social events such as movie and game nights and virtual escape rooms.
With the guidance of the TL2D team, the Ambassadors will be learning useful skills in order to start their work in September. They will create and share road safety information across the peer-to-peer network. They will also facilitate four 10-minute highly interactive Safety Segments at their high school assemblies, that are based on the award-winning Sweet Life Road Show.
Car crashes are the #1 cause of death and injury to teens. According to MTO data, 62% of new drivers in Ontario do not take driver education classes. The Vision Zero Youth Network will help fill that educational gap and change driving culture.
It takes skill, knowledge, and attitude to change behaviour. TL2D’s Vision Zero Youth Network is only the start to ensuring that drivers are responsible and make good decisions. When mistakes are made, the Vision Zero infrastructure will prevent death and serious injury.
Anne Marie Hayes
Teens Learn to Drive Inc.
+1 647-227-4220
Vision Zero Youth Network Ambassador Program