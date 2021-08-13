ARC Announces 26th Annual In-Person Industry Forum: Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability
ARC Advisory Group's 2022 Industry Forum, will be held in person at the Renaissance Sea World Hotel in Orlando, Florida from Feb. 14-17, 2022.
The ARC Industry Forum will speed up your progress to successful digital transformation with strategies and stories from the digital front lines.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Advisory Group is pleased to announce that its 2022 Industry Forum, “Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability,” will be held in person at the Renaissance Sea World Hotel in Orlando, Florida from Feb. 14-17, 2022. Main forum tracks include:
• Digital Transformation for Industry and Cybersecurity – Feb. 14-17, 2022
• Digital Transformation for Supply Chain -- February 15-16, 2022
• Digital Transformation for Smart Cities – February 15-16, 2022
Is Your Organization Prepared to Deal with the New Normal?
At the ARC Industry Forum, you will learn more about how transforming factories, supply chains, and infrastructure will benefit both technology end users and suppliers. Discover what your peers and industry leaders are doing today and what steps they are taking to prepare for the future.
Forum Topics
Forum Topics for the 2022 Industry Forum include:
• 21st Century Operations: Where IT, OT, and ET Converge
• AI and Machine Learning
• Asset Performance Management
• Automation Innovations
• Blockchain for Industry
• Cybersecurity for the New Normal in Industry, Infrastructure, and Smart Cities
• Digital Twins and Connected Smart Machines
• Digital Workforce Culture
• Industrial IoT Platforms, Edge Infrastructure, and End Devices
As we return to a new normal, industrial innovation is accelerating. A renewed focus on sustainability, the circular economy, and climate change is sparking innovation and powering transformational and technological change throughout the industrial sector. Resilience has been prioritized in the supply chain and throughout production operations. Digital leaders have now validated their strategies against the real-world challenges brought on by the pandemic and are accelerating their innovation and transformation initiatives. Many companies supported 'connected' remote and frontline workers far earlier than they anticipated and will now do more. Having seen the power of disruptive technologies to transform business operations and competitive strategies, improve resilience, reduce costs, and better serve customers, it's full speed ahead.
Digital transformation technologies like cloud, machine learning, edge computing, IoT, cybersecurity technology, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, and more are enabling new business processes and obscuring traditional functional boundaries. OT, IT, and ET teams are growing their skills and capabilities and transforming real-time operations. Governance and compliance, workforce and skills, customer-centricity, competitive excellence, and change management all need management attention. Seeking to be among the winners in the new normal, executives charged with driving transformation are seizing this moment to innovate and deliver real value. Call it digital transformation, smart manufacturing, smart cities, or Industry 4.0, there is a rush to innovate, transform, and accelerate the future.
For more information on the ARC Industry Forum, including registration, sponsorships, and speaking opportunities, please go to https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.
About ARC Advisory Group:
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
