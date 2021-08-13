Design, tradition, and innovation at your table with the best Portuguese brands. MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally

MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Dinnerware and Decorative Ceramics

Portugal is the world's 2nd biggest exporter of ceramics and dinnerware. The US is one of the top-selling markets and export destinations, accounting for over 25% of the sector's gross exports.” — MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inserted in the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally international campaign, it's now time to meet the new home ceramic dinnerware and tableware collections and products that the top Portuguese brands have to offer. Meet new textures, colors, patterns, and finishes that will grab your attention and heart.Vista Alegre, Costa Verde, Porcel, Arfai, Costa Nova, Bordallo Pinheiro, or Maria Terra Cota are just some of the top brands showcasing the new collections and solutions, where minimalism meets tradition in perfect balance.More than a broad and distinct product offer, the Portuguese dinnerware and tableware ceramic products reveal the secular pleasure of gathering around the table in an everyday celebration of life, family, and intimate sharing of memories, stories, and ideas in full togetherness. This perspective is inherent in the Portuguese tradition and attention to the meal moments, our passion for food, and memorable moments that we all hold so dear.The use of ceramic tableware and dinnerware is a clear sustainable choice for its continuous use, durability, versatility, and overall manufacture process. The Portuguese ceramics industry continuously invests in breakthrough production methods to further address the environmental concerns we all currently face. From the extraction of raw materials to renewable energy sources and refinement of all the value chain processes, the Portuguese final products hold a strong commitment to sustainability and the future.Get to know the brands, product examples, and company information of the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign in portugalglobal-northamerica.com /dinnerware, the American market-specific platform by AICEP that showcases what Portugal does best.ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN:The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage, and the molds industry.The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.Learn more at portugalglobal-northamerica.com/made-in-portugal-naturally About AICEP:The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy.AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com

