Integral BioSystems and Nacuity Pharmaceuticals Ink Collaboration and License Deal
Firms to Develop Sustained Release Ophthalmic Drug Treatments with Nacuity Proprietary Compounds and Integral’s NanoM™ Platform Ophthalmic Insert Technology
Integral’s NanoM™ Wafer ophthalmic insert technology offers elegant potential for maximizing drug delivery, efficacy and compliance while minimizing ocular irritation”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedford-based drug delivery technology firm, Integral Biosystems (“Integral”), and Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Nacuity”), a Texas-based clinical stage pharmaceutical company, have signed a Collaboration and License Agreement to co-develop sustained release products utilizing Nacuity’s proprietary antioxidant compounds and Integral’s patented NanoM™ platform ophthalmic insert technology. Under the collaboration, Nacuity and Integral will develop products to treat several ocular disorders.
“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Nacuity on these ophthalmic medications that will meet critical clinical need,” said Shikha Barman, Ph.D., CEO of Integral BioSystems.
“We are excited about working with Integral on innovating delivery methods for our antioxidants for patients struggling with everyday challenges of ocular diseases,” said Halden Conner, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
As Integral BioSystems’ flagship innovation, NanoM Wafer is a biodegradable, nanostructured wafer that is placed as a biocompatible, flexible insert under the eyelid, for the purpose of sustained drug release. The characteristics of the NanoM Wafer have been optimized for flexibility, biocompatibility, mucoadhesion and drug release. Comprised of intercalated fibers that form a mesh, the NanoM Wafer can adhere to the conjunctival mucosa, releasing the medication onto the ocular surface at a predictable, sustained rate. Along with the ability to carefully modulate drug release, while positioned comfortably under the eyelid, the NanoM Wafer offers a useful alternative to eye-drop medications. Eyedrops are rapidly cleared from the ocular surface via nasolacrimal drainage, resulting in low drug absorption by ocular tissues. The NanoM Wafer drug delivery system offers a sustained presence of the ophthalmic medication on the target tissue. This is particularly useful for the development of improved, next-generation therapies in ophthalmic indications in glaucoma, cataracts, presbyopia and other ocular disorders.
Nacuity focuses on ophthalmology and leverages their diverse library of novel antioxidant molecules to address ocular diseases involving oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has been implicated in a variety of ocular ophthalmological conditions and diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa (including Usher syndrome), cataract, cystinosis, age-related macular degeneration, corneal endothelial cell loss, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and presbyopia. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to explore how innovative formulations may enhance the performance of Nacuity’s proprietary ophthalmic drug product candidates, NPI-001 and NPI-002, for multiple ocular diseases and disorders.
“Integral’s NanoM™ Wafer ophthalmic insert technology offers elegant potential for maximizing drug delivery, efficacy and compliance while minimizing ocular irritation,” said G. Michael Wall, Ph.D., SVP and CSO, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is an R&D firm focused on complex drug delivery. The company operates under a hybrid business model, offering both contract research services (fee-for-service) in CMC and drug delivery, and innovative collaborations (such as the collaboration with Nacuity) to develop products of transformational value. Integral has many years of experience with proteins, peptides and small molecules.
For more information, please visit https://integralbiosystems.com
About Nacuity Pharmaceuticals
Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a Fort Worth, Texas-based clinical stage biotech company focused on advancing treatments for ocular conditions involving oxidative stress. Nacuity is funded by Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://www.fightingblindness.org) grants and direct investment by private investors.
For more information, please visit https://www.nacuity.com
