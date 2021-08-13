Interstate 90 Off-Ramp Closure Planned at Exit 390 (Buffalo Ridge) Near Hartford

For Immediate Release: Friday, August 13, 2021

Contact: Keith G. Voegeli, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, 605-367-4970

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that a closure is planned for the westbound off-ramp at exit 390 (Buffalo Ridge) on Interstate 90 near Hartford.

The exit 390 (Buffalo Ridge) westbound off-ramp will be closed on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Work on the project will include milling and asphalt resurfacing.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

To receive Sioux Falls Road Construction email updates, subscribe at: LISTSERV - Subscription Management - LISTSERV.SD.GOV.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-