NORTHTALE - release new version of 'Follow Me' with Guilherme Hirose!
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In August 2019, power metal newcomers NORTHTALE released their successful debut album "Welcome To Paradise". After a recent lineup change, the band announced their new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose from Sao Paolo, Brazil.
Now, with a new album and a big tour on the horizon, the band is happy to present a special single to shorten the wait: Today, NORTHTALE release a music video for their re-recorded version of the 2019 track 'Follow Me' with Guilherme Hirose on vocals.
Get the single digitally here: https://bfan.link/NTfollow-me.ema
Guitarist Bill Hudson comments: "As most of you know, we have recently welcomed our new singer, Guilherme Hirose, to the band. While the world was hiding inside their homes, a lot of musicians just went into the studio to create new music, and we were no different. Guilherme has blown our minds in the studio, and I am pretty sure we've created a much better record than our debut.
This also made me want to listen to him sing some of our old songs, so we recorded a few of those in the studio and we get to show them to you now!
Sadly, it'll be a few months before our new album is out, but rest assured, it'll come out in time for our European tour with UNLEASH THE ARCHERS and STRIKER this winter!
We will start it off with my favorite song in the entire album, 'Follow Me'!"
New singer Guilherme Hirose adds: "I'm very happy and thankful that I was able to put my interpretation and soul on some of the songs from Northtale's debut album! I can't wait for everyone to save those songs on their favorite playlists!"
----
See NORTHTALE live:
w/ UNLEASH THE ARCHERS & STRIKER
Soul-Bounding Across Europe 2021
presented by Metal Hammer, EMP, Metal.de, Musix
24.11. (DE) Berlin, Columbia Theater
25.11. (DE) Hamburg, Kronensaal
26.11. (DE) Kassel, Goldgrube
28.11. (PL) Wroclaw, Pralnia
30.11. (SI) Ljubljana, Orto Bar
01.12. (AT) Vienna, Szene
02.12. (HU) Budapest, Barba Negra
04.12. (DE) Mannheim, 7er Club
05.12. (DE) Leipzig, Hellraiser
07.12. (FR) Lyon, Warmaudio
08.12. (FR) Paris, Backstage
09.12. (FR) Toulouse, 'L’Usine à Musique
10.12. (ES) Bilbao, Stage Live
11.12. (ES) Madrid, Shoko
12.12. (ES) Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
14.12. (IT) Milan, Legend Club
15.12. (CH) Aarau, Kiff
16.12. (DE) Siegburg, Kubana
17.12. (BE) Aarschot, De Klinker
18.12. (NL) Eindhoven, Dynamo
19.12. (DE) Munich, Backstage Halle
NORTHTALE is an international five-piece Power Metal band that was formed in 2017 by guitarist Bill Hudson (DORO, TSO, ex-U.D.O), who was initially writing songs for a solo album. Drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/W.A.S.P), keyboardist Jimmy Pitts, bassist Mikael Planefeldt and former singer Christian Eriksson (ex-TWILIGHT FORCE) joined during the demo stages when a decision was made to turn the project into a full-time band. The groups’ debut album, “Welcome To Paradise” was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast to very high international acclaim and great reviews on the specialized media worldwide.
In the Summer of 2020, the band chose its new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose, after a worldwide search that included 40 candidates from 11 different countries.
NORTHTALE has recently completed their sophomore album, produced by Dennis Ward (HELLOWEEN, UNISONIC, ANGRA) with a tentative release for 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Order »Welcome To Paradise« now, here: http://nblast.de/NorthtaleWTP
NORTHTALE is:
Guilherme Hirose | vocals
Bill Hudson | guitars
Mikael Planefeldt | bass
Patrick Johansson | drums
Jimmy Pitts | keyboard
More info:
www.facebook.com/northtaleofficial
www.instagram.com/northtaleofficial
Damaris Hoffman
----
Hoffman & Obrian Marketing
+55 11 98791-6446
damaris@hoffmanobrian.com.br
NORTHTALE - Follow Me [2021] (OFFICIAL STUDIO PLAYTHROUGH)