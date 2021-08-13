Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,334 in the last 365 days.

SanitGrasp – The Patented Public Hands-Free Door Handle

SanitGrasp - patented no touch public door handle

SanitGrasp

Fulkerson LLC

SanitGrasp, Internationally patented hands-free door handle, is the leading Germ-Free public restroom door handle.

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SanitGrasp, the Internationally patented hands-free door handle, is the leading Germ-Free public restroom door handle. The SanitGrasp handle is in the shape of a “J”, thereby allowing a person to open a door with their closed fist or wrist. The SanitGrasp has been identified as a product that improves the health in public facilities since its introduction in 2005.

The SanitGrasp has gained a wide and diverse customer base. Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of Fulkerson LLC stated “You would be surprised at our customer base! We have the SanitGrasp installed in National grocery store chains, Fortune 500 retailers, restaurants, Universities, schools, casinos, corporate offices, churches, basically any public facility the list goes on and on... Within one shopping trip you are likely to see the SanitGrasp in multiple locations”. Sales are skyrocketing due to the current Worldwide demands “We have received a huge increase in orders domestically and Internationally. The demand is significant, and we are increasing manufacturing to meet the increased demand” stated Matthew Fulkerson. Sales last year set a record, due to the Delta Variance sales are once again on the rise “We always felt this product answered so many health concerns. The SanitGrasp is engineered and built like no other door pull handle. It was just one of the obvious items missing in a public restroom. No one wants to grab that filthy door pull handle, the product is a no brainer. Now we are getting orders by customers in the thousands not the hundreds. We will answer the demand!” stated Fulkerson.

The SanitGrasp is engineered to easily remove an existing door handle and use the same screw holes to add the SanitGrasp in place of the old door handle. What a simple solution to the old problem, how do I exit the restroom without touching that nasty door handle? Companies have found the answer, the SanitGrasp. “We have been asked by many customers why our product is not the shelf at a Big Box chain. That is an avenue we are currently exploring this avenue aggressively.” Stated Matthew Fulkerson.

Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC at 800-351-6435.

matt fulkerson
Fulkerson LLC
+1 404-693-5661
email us here

You just read:

SanitGrasp – The Patented Public Hands-Free Door Handle

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.