SanitGrasp No Touch Door Handle is Being Added to Universities

SanitGrasp Internationally Patended Door Handle SanitGrasp Fulkerson LLC

Patented No Touch Door Handle is Improving Health in Universities

Having the University of Tennessee, the University of Michigan, and the University of Chicago is impressive.” — Matthew Fulkerson

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, March 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpharetta, GA.; March 14, 2020 - The Internationally patented germ-free door handle, the SanitGrasp, is in demand with Universities. The SanitGrasp is in the shape of a “J” and allows a person to open the door handle with their wrist or the butt of their palm. Germs have always been a concern especially in regard to the public restroom door handle.The SanitGrasp has been added to many US Universities in recent years. The SanitGrasp being added to the University of Michigan, the University of Tennessee and the University of Chicago. All of those are well recognized and respected Universities. “We are honored to add these Universities to our growing customer list. Having the University of Tennessee, the University of Michigan, and the University of Chicago is impressive. They are well respected institutions who have made an investment to make their places of learning healthier for the students and employees.” stated Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of the internationally patented SanitGrasp.The SanitGrasp was invented in 2005, the recent Coronavirus has sales exceeding projections. “We have sold more in two weeks than in the past year! Luckily, we are prepared, and we are increasing staff and production as a result.”’ Stated Matthew Fulkerson.The SanitGrasp is engineered to easily replace the traditional door pull handle. It is simple to replace the old nasty door handle with the SanitGrasp!Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC at 800-351-6435.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.