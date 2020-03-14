SanitGrasp No Touch Door Handle is Being Added to Universities
Patented No Touch Door Handle is Improving Health in Universities
The SanitGrasp has been added to many US Universities in recent years. The SanitGrasp being added to the University of Michigan, the University of Tennessee and the University of Chicago. All of those are well recognized and respected Universities. “We are honored to add these Universities to our growing customer list. Having the University of Tennessee, the University of Michigan, and the University of Chicago is impressive. They are well respected institutions who have made an investment to make their places of learning healthier for the students and employees.” stated Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of the internationally patented SanitGrasp.
The SanitGrasp was invented in 2005, the recent Coronavirus has sales exceeding projections. “We have sold more in two weeks than in the past year! Luckily, we are prepared, and we are increasing staff and production as a result.”’ Stated Matthew Fulkerson.
The SanitGrasp is engineered to easily replace the traditional door pull handle. It is simple to replace the old nasty door handle with the SanitGrasp!
Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC at 800-351-6435.
Matt Fulkerson
Fulkerson LLC
4046935661
email us here
