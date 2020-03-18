SanitGrasp – The Hands-Free Door Handle – Exploding in Sales Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Internationally Patented Hands Free Door Handle Fulkerson LLC

Coronavirus Realities Equal Hands Free Public Door Handles.

ALPHARETT, GA, USA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SanitGrasp, the internationally patented hands-free door handle, is being recognized as the only Germ Free public restroom door handle. This door handle is in the shape of a “J”, thereby allowing a person to open a door with their closed fist or wrist.The SanitGrasp has been identified as a method of improving facilities for public health. Sales are skyrocketing “We have received a huge increase in orders Internationally and domestically. The demand is significant, and we are increasing manufacturing weekly” stated Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of Fulkerson, LLC. The demand seems to be a new heightened awareness on public health that companies are taking seriously. “We always felt this product answered so many health concerns. The SanitGrasp is a more expensive option versus the traditional cheap door pull handle. But it is engineered and built like no other door pull handle. It was just one of the obvious items missing in a public restroom. Who wants to grab that filthy door pull handle?” stated Fulkerson.The SanitGrasp is engineered to easily remove an existing door handle and use the same screw holes to add the SanitGrasp in place of the old door handle. What a simple solution to the old problem, how do I exit the restroom without touching that nasty door handle. Now with the additional benefit of assisting the disabled.Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.